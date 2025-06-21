Experts identify the simple emotion that gives life meaning - and it's not happiness

Hope isn’t just a nice feeling – it is a lifeline. While happiness and gratitude often get the spotlight in discussions around well-being, new research shows that hope might be even more important.

A recent study from researchers at the University of Missouri challenges long-held assumptions about hope. It’s not about wishful thinking – hope gives life depth, purpose, and direction.

A powerful emotional force

For years, hope has been primarily linked to motivation and setting goals. But this latest research suggests that there’s something deeper going on.

Hope is not just about achieving things. It’s a powerful emotional force that helps us feel like our lives matter.

Study lead author Megan Edwards earned a doctorate at Mizzou and is now a postdoctoral scholar at Duke University.

“Our research shifts the perspective on hope from merely a cognitive process related to goal attainment to recognizing it as a vital emotional experience that enriches life’s meaning,” said Edwards. “This insight opens new avenues for enhancing psychological well-being.”

Hope isn’t a luxury – it’s essential

The study, conducted in the Department of Psychological Sciences, included six experiments and more than 2,300 participants from different backgrounds.

The team looked at a wide range of positive emotions – amusement, excitement, contentment, happiness. But again and again, one emotion stood out.

Only hope consistently predicted a stronger sense of meaning in life. This isn’t just an abstract idea. Feeling like your life has meaning has real-world effects. It’s tied to better relationships, improved physical health, higher income, and greater emotional well-being.

“Experiencing life as meaningful is crucial for just about every good thing you can imagine in a person’s life,” said study co-author Professor Laura King.

“This cornerstone of psychological functioning is not a rare experience – it is available to people in their everyday lives and hope is one of the things that make life feel meaningful.”

What sets hope apart

So what sets hope apart from other positive emotions? It isn’t just about feeling good in the moment – it’s about feeling like tomorrow might be better than today.

Happiness, for example, is often tied to what’s happening right now. A fun event, a compliment, a good day.

Gratitude reflects on what has already happened – what you’ve received or survived. But hope is forward-looking. It lives in possibility, and that’s what gives it power.

Getting through the tough times

Hope helps people move through hard times, not by pretending things are perfect, but by allowing them to imagine that things could improve.

It’s that sense of potential – even when things are rough – that keeps people going. Hope is what helps someone apply for a job after a rejection, try again after a setback, or get out of bed when life feels heavy.

And unlike fleeting moments of happiness, hope can stick around. It can grow quietly, even in tough conditions, shaping how we see our lives and what we believe is possible.

This emotional staying power might explain why hope plays such a strong role in shaping how meaningful life feels. It’s not just a mood – it’s a mindset. One that’s deeply connected to resilience, purpose, and mental health.

Simple ways to build hope daily

You don’t need a big life overhaul to build hope. The researchers suggest simple, practical habits that can make a real difference.

Start by noticing the good moments – even something as small as a peaceful morning or a kind gesture. These small wins remind us that things can go right.

In chaotic times, look for small chances to move forward. Even tiny steps can help you feel more in control.

Recognize and celebrate progress – in yourself and others. Whether it’s healing, learning something new, or simply getting through a tough week, every step forward can fuel hope.

Taking care of something – a plant, a pet, or another person – reinforces the idea that the future matters.

And above all, remember that nothing stays the same forever. Hard times don’t last. Change is always possible, and hope begins with believing that.

Where the research is going

This study opens up a lot of questions, and the researchers are already looking ahead. They plan to dig deeper into how hope works in the middle of serious challenges.

Can it help people find meaning even when they’re going through grief, illness, or major setbacks? That’s what they want to find out next.

One thing is clear: hope isn’t just a feel-good emotion. It’s something we need to live well. And it’s something we can practice every day.

The full study was published in the journal Emotion.

