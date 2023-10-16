Recreating the face of Pierolapithecus, a 12 million-year-old ape

The face of the ancient ape, Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, has been brought back to life, providing significant insights into the story of great ape and human evolution.

The research project was conducted by scientists from the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont.

The team has reconstructed the damaged but well-preserved skull of the remarkable species, which existed approximately 12 million years ago.

Pierolapithecus catalaunicus

Discovered in northeastern Spain and first described in 2004, Pierolapithecus catalaunicus belonged to a diverse group of now-extinct apes that inhabited Europe between 15 to 7 million years ago.

This timeframe witnessed a significant chapter in the evolutionary history of primates, leading to the emergence of various unique species.

Great ape and human evolution

However, what sets Pierolapithecus catalaunicus apart from its contemporaries is the fact that researchers have access to its cranium as well as a partial skeleton of the same individual. Such comprehensive fossil evidence is a rare occurrence in paleontological studies.

The significance of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus extends beyond its mere existence; it plays a pivotal role in understanding the “mosaic nature of hominid (great ape and human) evolution.”

Given that hominids are a taxonomic family that includes both great apes and humans, a detailed analysis of the Pierolapithecus catalaunicus can offer unparalleled insights into the evolutionary trajectory that led to the development of modern apes and humans.

Evolutionary connections

This recent reconstruction of the ape’s facial features not only sheds light on its physical appearance but also helps to establish crucial evolutionary connections.

By piecing together this evolutionary puzzle, scientists are moving closer to a holistic understanding of our own origins and the intricate network of species that paved the way for the emergence of humans.

Study lead author Kelsey Pugh is a research associate in the Museum’s Division of Anthropology and a lecturer at Brooklyn College.

Pierolapithecus biology

“Features of the skull and teeth are extremely important in resolving the evolutionary relationships of fossil species, and when we find this material in association with bones of the rest of the skeleton, it gives us the opportunity to not only accurately place the species on the hominid family tree, but also to learn more about the biology of the animal in terms of, for example, how it was moving around its environment,” said Pugh.

Previous work suggests that Pierolapithecus had an upright body plan which preceded adaptations that allowed hominids to move through tree branches. However, the animal’s position in evolutionary history is still up for debate.

Fragmented fossil record

“One of the persistent issues in studies of ape and human evolution is that the fossil record is fragmentary, and many specimens are incompletely preserved and distorted,” said study co-author Ashley Hammond.

“This makes it difficult to reach a consensus on the evolutionary relationships of key fossil apes that are essential to understanding ape and human evolution.”

The researchers performed CT scans to reconstruct the cranium of Pierolapithecus. The goal was to compare it to other primate species, and model the evolution of key features of ape facial structure.

What the researchers learned

The study revealed that Pierolapithecus shares similarities facial features with both fossilized and living great apes. However, it also contains distinct facial features not found in other Middle Miocene apes.

The results suggest that Pierolapithecus represents one of the earliest members of the great apes and human family.

“An interesting output of the evolutionary modeling in the study is that that the cranium of Pierolapithecus is closer in shape and size to the ancestor from which living great apes and humans evolved,” study co-author Sergio Almécija.

“On the other hand, gibbons and siamangs (the ‘lesser apes’) seem to be secondarily derived in relation to size reduction.”

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Image Credit: © David Alba (left), Salvador Moyà-Solà (middle), Kelsey Pugh (right)

