Extreme botany: How paramotoring assists in plant conservation

Scientists recently used paramotoring to uncover new plant species and support desert conservation.

We’ve all heard about scientists exploring the ocean’s depths and mountain heights. But have you ever heard of paramotorists, airborne in the sky, teaming up with scientists to explore the rich biodiversity of Peru’s desert ecosystems?

Paramotoring to discover plants

Historically, off-road vehicles have been the go-to mode of transportation for researchers conducting fieldwork in challenging terrains.

However, with our planet’s health in dire straits, the need for more sustainable methods has become a pressing concern. Enter paramotoring – a faster, less intrusive, and more environmentally-friendly alternative.

Peru’s fog oasis desert

What does a desert, a paramotor, and a plant-loving scientist have in common? The thrilling, unique expedition to the fog oasis desert of Peru.

Here, the fusion of cutting-edge technology and traditional botanical research led to the discovery of unique plant species, enriching our understanding of this fragile ecosystem’s biodiversity.

Planting seeds for a greener future

Partnerships often breed success, and the joint efforts of renowned scientists from RBG Kew and local Peruvian organization Huarango Nature resoundingly prove this. Their tireless efforts resulted in the declaration of a conservation reserve in Peru.

“Plants are often ignored or outright taken for granted when we think about wildlife conservation, which is unfortunate as every single aspect of our lives depends on them,” said Oliver Whaley, Honorary Research Associate at RBG Kew.

Inspiring people to take action

“The planet is in serious trouble and with botanical sciences facing a precipitous decline just when we need it most, we have to think of new ways in which we can inspire people to take action.”

“Our study shows that through an exciting and multidisciplinary collaboration, today’s extreme sports enthusiasts can work alongside scientists to help monitor ecosystems, and with some basic training, gather crucial environmental data, protect species and aid conservation efforts.

“By engaging local and international adventurers in our scientific work, we’re not only empowering them to take nature-positive action, but helping to safeguard our amazing planet – our Pachamama!”

Exploring plants from the air

Dr Justin Moat, senior research leader at RBG Kew and National Geographic Explorer said this study was a unique and exciting experience for everyone involved.

“For many years we have attempted to reach some suspected large areas of endemic vegetation in the Peruvian desert, but found it very difficult to access without major damage to the desert surface using 4x4s, due to the harsh desert conditions and soft shifting sands,” said Dr. Moat.

“To overcome this challenge, we would have had to mount a major expedition, probably lasting weeks. Meanwhile, the paramotorists had flown great distances and returned with plant specimens and aerial photographic evidence of the vegetation within the space of two hours.”

Bringing in the muscle for this innovative conservation effort was Forest Air, an international non-profit organization. Their sturdy paramotor pilots volunteered their skills and time for the challenging, yet rewarding, conservation projects.

Botanical science and plant conservation

The experts hope that their innovative approach will ignite interest in botanical science and conservation efforts. Now, here’s a thought – what can we do as individuals to contribute to these efforts too?

As the saying goes, ‘Change starts at home.’ So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work. Your own backyard might be the starting point of the next big plant discovery or conservation effort.

Accessing remote areas

Understanding the mechanics behind paramotoring is essential to grasp its role in conservation efforts. A paramotor, often tethered to a pilot’s back, combines a paraglider wing with a lightweight motor, granting the capacity to soar effortlessly and silently above diverse landscapes.

This ingenious technology, leveraging simplicity and efficiency, allows scientists and conservationists intimate access to otherwise unreachable terrains without disturbing the delicate ecosystems below.

Its low fuel consumption not only epitomizes sustainability but also reveals a fascinating convergence of aerodynamics and ecological science creatively applied to field research.

Paramotoring for plant conservation

The success of this research project paves the way for future advancements in plant exploration and conservation. By integrating cutting-edge technology like paramotoring with robust scientific inquiry, the horizon promises groundbreaking discoveries, crucial for protecting our plant biodiversity.

The constant evolution of tools and methods highlights the adaptability of scientific fields in response to ever-present environmental challenges.

Already, these efforts hint at a paradigm shift where traditional fieldwork methods are paired with innovative technology.

As academic interest and public support grow, such dynamic projects will likely become cornerstones of sustainability endeavors worldwide.

The research is published in the journal Plants, People, Planet.

