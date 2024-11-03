Extreme coral bleaching event prompts emergency UN session

The world is gripped by relentless heat as global warming accelerates at an alarming pace. In the midst of this crisis, coral reefs are severely suffering from widespread bleaching.

Scientists, governments, and the UN itself, have collectively sounded an urgent plea for increased funding to protect the world’s coral reefs, which are teetering on the brink of extinction.

Alarming research has revealed that a staggering 77 percent of global coral reefs are notably affected by bleaching, primarily due to warming ocean waters.

The culprit? Human-induced climate change. According to the UN Capital Development Fund, this year’s global bleaching event is the largest on record, significantly impacting both hemispheres.

Coral reefs in a state of emergency

The findings on the state of coral reefs prompted a UN special emergency session, which is typically called to address escalating conflicts or natural disasters. The session was convened on the sidelines of COP16, the UN biodiversity summit, in Colombia.

Coral reefs are much more than just beautiful underwater structures. They are crucial ecosystems, acting as a support system for over 25 percent of marine life.

Almost a billion people depend on these reefs for food security, coastal protection, or for maintaining their livelihoods.

A desperate call for coral reef protection

The emergency session led to new commitments from the governments of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Together, they pledged around $30 million to the UN fund for coral reefs, established in 2020. By 2030, the fund seeks to leverage up to $3 billion in public and private finance to support coral reef conservation efforts. Thus far, around $225 million has been raised.

“Protecting our ocean and its precious habitats is fundamental to life on earth,” said U.K. Minister for Nature Mary Creagh. “But without urgent action, the world’s coral reefs face extinction from global heating, acidification, disease, and pollution; a vital ecosystem lost within our lifetime.”

Technology and coral conservation

As coral conservation evolves, new approaches and technology are becoming key in combating reef degradation.

Scientists are looking into coral gardening and assisted evolution, where strong coral species are grown in nurseries and then moved to reefs.

Advances in marine biotechnology are helping to develop stress-resistant coral strains that can survive rising sea temperatures and acidification.

These innovative methods, which are still being researched, show the diverse efforts needed for long-term reef restoration and sustainability.

Power of community engagement

Successful coral reef conservation depends on the active involvement and education of local communities.

Educational programs that raise awareness about coral reefs and the effects of human activities can encourage communities to adopt practices like sustainable fishing and reducing pollution.

By creating a global community of informed citizens, we can work together to protect these vital marine habitats for future generations.

Saving coral reefs from extinction

“In 2024, climate change and other human impacts triggered the fourth mass coral reef bleaching event, the most extensive and devastating on record,” said Peter Thomson, the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean. “With the window to protect these ecosystems closing rapidly, world leaders must act now.”

“We must secure a sustainable future for coral reefs and the countless lives that rely on them – before it’s too late.”

Running out of time to save corals

A change in water temperature can cause coral to drive out the nutrition-giving algae, lose color, and become stressed. Coral might bleach for other reasons, such as extremely low tides, pollution, or overexposure to sunlight.

Ecosystems like the Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and the Florida Coral Reef have already experienced significant bleaching.

During the U.N. emergency session at COP16, Kenyan marine ecologist David Obura noted that coral bleaching events are lasting more than one year at a time, which is very concerning.

So what does all this mean? Well, it’s simple. It means we’re running out of time.

“We’re approaching this point where the planet may lose its first planetary ecosystem,” said Thomson. “Coral is the first to go if we continue down the track that we’re on at the present.”

