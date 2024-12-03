'Extremely rare' fossils reveal how whiteflies live on leaves

In a remarkable discovery, researchers have unearthed fossils of tiny whiteflies preserved in incredible detail.

These fossils, found in Miocene-age sediments at Hindon Maar near Dunedin, measure about 1.5mm by 1.25mm (0.059 inches by 0.049 inches). Despite their small size, the fossils reveal essential insights into ancient ecosystems.

Dr. Uwe Kaulfuss from the University of Göttingen in Germany led the excavation that uncovered these minute yet extraordinary specimens.

Whitefly fossils and their preservation

Adult whiteflies measure about 3mm (0.12 inches), while immature ones are even smaller.

The fossils discovered at Hindon Maar are preserved in their natural living positions, attached to the underside of fossil leaves.

These insects, with oval black bodies, share similarities with modern whiteflies but feature distinctly defined body segments separated by deep sutures.

Rare discovery of whitefly fossils

“Fossils of adult whitefly insects are not uncommon, but it takes extraordinary circumstances for the puparia – the protective shell the insect emerges from – to become fossilised,” Dr. Kaulfuss explained.

“Some 15 million years ago, the leaf with the puparia must have become detached from a tree, blown into the small lake and sank to the deep lake floor to be covered by sediment and become fossilized. It must have happened in rapid succession as the tiny insect fossils are exquisitely preserved.”

According to Dr. Kaulfuss, this new genus and species confirm that whiteflies were part of ancient forest ecosystems on New Zealand’s South Island.

Importance of whitefly fossils

Professor Daphne Lee from the University of Otago’s Department of Geology emphasized the rarity and significance of these fossils.

“The fact that they are still in life position on the leaf is incredible and extremely rare. These little fossils are the first of their kind to be found in New Zealand and only the third example of such fossil puparia known globally,” said Professor Lee.

Twenty years ago, only seven insect fossils older than the Ice Ages had been found in the country. Today, that number exceeds 750, with most housed at the Otago Geology Department.

Broader implications for biodiversity

The findings from whiteflies’ fossils showcase the long history of insects in Aotearoa New Zealand.

With 14,000 insect species in the country – 90 percent of which are unique to New Zealand – these fossils add a critical data point for understanding evolutionary histories.

“Discovery of these minute fossils tells us this group of insects has been in Aotearoa New Zealand for at least 15 million years. This provides a well-dated calibration point for molecular phylogenetic studies,” explained Professor Lee.

Expanding knowledge through collaboration

The discovery from University of Göttingen is part of a broader trend of uncovering new insect fossils in Otago.

In addition to whiteflies, researchers have identified fossils of danceflies, craneflies, phantom midges, and marsh beetles this year.

These studies highlight extensive global collaborations, with contributions from scientists in Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and the United States.

Value of small fossils

While large fossils often capture public attention, Professor Lee stressed the significance of tiny fossils.

Most animals in forests are insects. These small but vital creatures form the backbone of forest ecosystems.

Each discovery – whether whiteflies or other insects – adds to the growing appreciation of their ecological roles in shaping ancient environments.

More about whiteflies

Whiteflies belong to the insect family Aleyrodidae and are known for their small size and winged forms. These insects thrive in warm climates and are often found on the underside of leaves, where they feed on plant sap.

Whiteflies are significant agricultural pests, as their feeding habits can damage crops and transmit plant diseases. Their life cycle consists of four main stages: egg, nymph, pupa, and adult, with each stage adapted to different environmental conditions.

Despite their agricultural impact, whiteflies also play a role in ecosystems by serving as food for predators like ladybugs and lacewings. Their ability to adapt to various plant hosts and environments has made them a subject of study in evolutionary biology.

Research on modern whiteflies often focuses on controlling their population while understanding their genetic diversity. These studies provide a backdrop for examining their ancient counterparts, highlighting changes and continuities over millions of years.

Ultimately, the discovery of whitefly fossils at Hindon Maar offers a rare glimpse into New Zealand’s ancient forests. These fossils not only enhance our understanding of past biodiversity but also highlight the importance of small creatures in ecological research.

The study is published in the journal Palaeobiodiversity and Palaeoenvironments.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–