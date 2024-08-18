Fall will be unusually warm across most US states

Who says autumn has to be mellow? This time around, it seems as though the warm summer will extend its stay, as almost all 50 US states are expected to witness a hotter than usual fall. Not happy news if you were expecting a relief from the sweltering summer.

Our understanding of this heated predicament comes from the brilliant minds of our scientific community. Experts indicate that the periodic cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean, known as La Niña, may be driving this abnormally warm forecast.

At the same time, let’s not forget the significant part played by global climate change as average temperatures continue their relentless ascent year after year.

Warm temperatures of fall

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their seasonal outlook for September to November, painting a rather warm picture across the nation when regions typically take a cool breather.

Four Corner states (Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico) and New England are expected to be warm, with a 60 to 70 percent chance of above-average temperatures.

On the West Coast, however, parts of Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Alaska are not expected to have a higher likelihood of warmer than average fall temperatures.

Perspective on warm fall

As we journey across the country, our next stop is the Midwest region, which is gearing up to embrace above-normal temperatures. This shift in weather presents an exciting opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and those who hate to say goodbye to summer.

Northern states, including North and South Dakota, as well as some of the Great Lake states, are leaning towards above-average temperatures, setting the stage for a delightful extended summer vacation.

Residents and visitors alike can take advantage of this warm spell by engaging in a variety of activities such as hiking, picnicking, and exploring local festivals that celebrate the vibrant culture of the Midwest. With the sun shining bright, it’s the perfect time to enjoy everything this beautiful region has to offer.

Stepping down from the temperature teeter-totter, it’s time to throw some light on the rain forecast for our fellow Americans. Several states throughout the central US can expect a drier-than-average fall. New Mexico and southwest Texas, we’re talking about you!

The East Coast and parts of Oregon, Washington and Alaska, however, are likely to see above-average rainfall.

Soaring temperatures of summer

Our current weather situation didn’t pop up overnight. Remember El Niño, which was caused by a shift in the distribution of warm water in the Pacific Ocean around the equator?

Yes, the one that typically ushers in drier and warmer air to the northern US. El Niño had already made its mark by June, and the majority of the US had already experienced at least one major heat wave.

July proved to be an unforgiving month, with average temperatures reaching alarming highs across both the western and eastern United States. In a fitting turn of events, July also marked the day that became the hottest in recorded history.

This extreme heat not only challenges our comfort but raises critical questions about climate change and its impacts. As we reflect on these soaring temperatures, it’s essential to acknowledge the importance of sustainable practices to combat rising global temperatures.

Are we setting a new normal?

This year is already on track to dethrone 2023 as the hottest year ever recorded in Earth’s history, according to a report from Copernicus, the European Union’s climate change service. The question then arises: Is this the new “normal” we’re setting for ourselves and our future generations?

There’s food for thought. The answer, perhaps, lies in how we respond to this challenge. Remember, the world around us is a reflection of our actions.

As the great American author Edward Abbey once remarked, ““Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit.” It’s high time we rethink our actions and their impacts. Are we ready to take the leap before autumn loses its magic spell, and each season blends into a monotonous heatwave?

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–