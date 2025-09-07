Family fitness: Active parents raise active kids

Parents pass down more than genes. Their everyday choices shape how children see the world.

A new study from São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Brazil shows how this works with physical activity. Children copy the habits of their parents, whether active or sedentary.

The researchers tracked 182 children and teenagers, aged 6 to 17, along with their parents. They used accelerometers, devices that measure movement with precision.

The results were clear: children with inactive parents spent more time sitting. Children with active parents were less sedentary.

Mothers play a bigger role

The study also revealed something striking. Mothers influenced their children’s activity levels more strongly than fathers. Their effect was more than double.

The exact reason is still uncertain, but daily routines could explain part of it. Mothers often spend more time shaping schedules around meals, homework, and television.

“The results indicate that parents’ level of physical activity can directly influence their children’s habits. In other words, when parents maintain a more active routine, their children are less likely to remain seated for long periods,” Diego Christofaro noted.

Christofaro is a professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology (FCT-UNESP) at the Presidente Prudente campus and the lead author of the article published in the journal Sports Medicine and Health Science.

Sedentary lifestyles rising

The findings matter because inactivity in childhood is already a public health concern. In Brazil, 11% to 38% of children and adolescents are overweight. Sedentary routines contribute directly to this problem.

The risks go beyond weight gain. Research links too much sitting with heart problems, back pain, poor sleep, anxiety, and depression.

Once these patterns start, they are hard to change. A child who spends long hours sitting is likely to carry those habits into adult life. That makes early action vital.

Kids copy parents’ activity

The home environment explains much of this. Children often copy their parents’ screen habits. If parents watch hours of television, children usually do too. When limits on screen time are missing, the hours grow longer.

But the opposite is also true. When parents swap sitting for exercise, children follow their lead.

In one Canadian study, every 20 minutes of vigorous parental activity added 5 to 10 minutes of moderate activity in children. Kids don’t just listen to words; they notice actions.

Parents’ education shapes activity

Education changes the picture as well. Parents with higher education levels tend to set more structured routines. They often balance screen time with sports or outdoor play.

Parents with higher levels of education also recognize the harm of excessive sitting and take steps to prevent it.

Awareness is powerful. A parent who knows the risks of long sedentary hours is more likely to limit television, encourage outdoor play, or join their child in activity. Those choices add up over time.

The value of support

Support at home makes staying active easier. Equipment, safe spaces, and shared activities all matter. Families who play sports together or go for walks often see children grow up more active.

Shared routines also create memories, tying positive feelings to exercise and movement.

On the other hand, when support is missing, even motivated children face obstacles. A lack of safe places to play or no encouragement from parents can keep them sitting.

A message for public health

“Sedentary habits are the result of multiple factors, such as lack of access, time, and places where physical activity can be practiced,” noted Christofaro.

“However, our study shows that parents’ habits can affect their children’s health. Therefore, we believe that these results can support public policies and campaigns aimed at promoting a more active lifestyle in the family environment.”

The study showed that parent-child links in sedentary behavior appeared only when parents were insufficiently active. In families where parents stayed active, those links weakened. That means active parents can protect children from inheriting sedentary patterns.

Parents set activity goals

Brazil’s health guidelines recommend that children and adolescents spend at least 60 minutes a day on moderate to vigorous physical activity.

Parents should aim for 150 minutes of activity each week. These targets are not just numbers. They represent habits that can shape family health across generations.

Children copy what they see. Parents who sit less and move more give their children a model worth repeating. Small daily choices – walking instead of sitting, playing instead of watching – can ripple through a child’s life, reducing risks and building healthier futures.

The study is published in the journal Sports Medicine and Health Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–