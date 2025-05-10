Family photographs a rare 'red cane' and scientists confirm it's a fungus thought to be extinct

One chilly day, a family in Sri Lanka came upon a bright red mushroom emerging from the wet earth in their home garden. It carried a strange shape and a bulbous base, so they snapped a quick photo and began asking around.

They soon connected with Bhathiya Gopallawa, a doctoral researcher from the University of Peradeniya, who recognized something unusual in that image.

When he and his colleagues checked historic records, they identified it as Mutinus bambusinus, a fungus recorded just once, in 1919, and then never reported again.

Stinkhorn mushrooms reappearance

This fungus has a vivid red look that can catch anyone off guard. It is known for producing a strong odor in its spore mass, which attracts insects.

Scientists believe insects help carry away the spores, which can spread the fungus to other areas. The recent finding hints that this mushroom could be more widespread than once assumed.

Many stinkhorn mushrooms rely on insects rather than wind for spore movement. Mutinus bambusinus emits a slimy layer that smells unpleasant to humans.

Flies are especially drawn to foul scents, so they flock to these mushrooms. Once they land, they accumulate spores on their legs and then carry them to other locations without even knowing it.

Surprising lack of bamboo

A century ago, the fungus was first noted in bamboo debris. This time, it sprouted in a spot with no bamboo in sight.

This unexpected setting has sparked questions about its ecological needs. Perhaps it can exist in a broad range of habitats but was overlooked for generations.

“We expect more reports in the coming months,” said Gopallawa.The image sent by the family opened the door for more mushroom sightings.

Such local discoveries help experts keep track of rare species. Home gardeners are often the first to notice unfamiliar organisms in yards or flowerbeds.

Why stinkhorn mushrooms matter

Experts say it is encouraging to find species thought missing. Some plants, fungi, and animals can pop up again, as highlighted by the World Economic Forum.

Yet it does not erase the reality that many living things are truly extinct. Conservation remains essential for all, despite these happy surprises.

Biodiversity is known to help stabilize ecosystems, per the United Nations. When we lose it, we threaten our food supply and water quality.

Each species plays a part in balancing the web of life. A single organism can be a valuable puzzle piece in a fragile and interconnected system.

Global importance of fungi

“This is a great example of how citizen science can contribute to formal research,” said Deepthi Yakandawala, a botanist at the University of Peradeniya.

Finding this fungus serves as a reminder that big discoveries can arise from simple outdoor observations.

Ordinary people who keep an eye out for odd growths or strange insects can become an informal research team. Sharing photos and talking with experts can lead to remarkable breakthroughs.

Fungi are more than just mushrooms on pizza or molds that spoil food. They drive nutrient cycling, help decompose organic matter, and form critical symbiotic ties with plants.

Many are valuable for medicine and agriculture. Yet, they often remain ignored in biodiversity studies.

What’s next for stinkhorn mushrooms?

Experts say hope and vigilance must go hand in hand. Many species are still at risk, even if a few pop up again.

Keeping habitats intact and curbing pollution are ways to help the organisms we rarely see. It takes broad support to protect hidden life forms, from local gardens to global policy changes.

The family who spotted the fungus could have brushed it aside as a random growth. Instead, they chose to investigate.

That small action set off a scientific investigation and gave researchers fresh insight into an old record. It also reminds us that valuable nature sightings can happen anywhere.

Mycologists believe there may be more overlooked fungi in various regions. Using social media or identification apps like Earthsnap can bridge the gap between citizens and scientists.

Strong cooperation between everyday observers and institutions can speed up new findings. With that kind of teamwork, many lost organisms might get a second chance.

The study is published in the Ceylon Journal of Science. Image courtesy of Sajeewa Wijeweera.

