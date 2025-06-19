Farming for wildlife: How traditional practices can protect nature

Can farms produce enough food to feed us while still leaving space for wildlife? A new proposal says they can.

By setting aside one-fifth of farmland for nature, and tweaking everyday practices on the rest, we can help wildlife recover without sacrificing the food on our tables.

Farming with wildlife in mind

The plan comes from ecologists at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology and the University of Alcalá in Spain. Study co-author Professor James Bullock elaborated on the importance of the research.

“Reversing biodiversity loss and degradation of ecosystems is essential both for nature as well as long-term global food security. But there is no single silver bullet for nature recovery and so far it has been unclear how to integrate rewilding into agricultural landscapes,” said Professor Bullock.

“Our proposed approach moves beyond land sparing versus land sharing. We believe rewilding can be interwoven into agricultural landscapes and could be key to maintaining food production in a way that is sustainable in the long term for people and the planet.”

Dedicating land to nature recovery

According to the study, fostering rewilding approaches alongside farming could create agroecological landscapes that accommodate biodiversity while remaining resilient and functionally connected. Certain incentives would encourage farmers to adopt this approach.

“While setting aside land for nature recovery could potentially be made a legal requirement for farmers and landowners, there is more likely to be acceptance and success of rewilding if there are incentives in the form of payments for ecosystem services and tax deductions,” noted Professor José María Rey Benayas, lead author on the study.

Why farming needs wildlife

Modern farming has greatly increased food production since the 1940s. But this has often come at the expense of nature.

Clearing land, using heavy fertilizers and pesticides, and removing natural features like hedgerows have pushed many plant and animal species to the edge.

This loss doesn’t just affect wildlife – it disrupts vital services that farms depend on, such as healthy soil, natural pest control, and water retention. As these services decline, the long-term productivity and resilience of farming systems are put at risk.

The cost of declining wildlife

Across Europe and beyond, once-common species are disappearing from farmland. For example, the U.K. has lost over 40 million birds since 1970, and wild bee populations have declined in more than half of European countries, according to multiple long-term surveys.

These animals aren’t just part of the scenery – they’re key to food production. Birds eat crop pests. Bees and other insects pollinate the flowers that develop into fruits and vegetables. Their loss means greater reliance on artificial fertilisers, pesticides, and expensive manual labour.

Bringing wildlife back isn’t just a conservation goal – it’s a practical step toward more affordable and reliable farming.

Steps to farming alongside wildlife

The researchers suggest a four-part plan that links nature conservation with everyday farming.

First, they recommend reserving at least 20% of farmland for nature. This space would include large patches of woodland, wetlands, and species-rich grassland to form strong core habitats.

Second, these patches should be connected by green corridors – such as hedgerows, ponds, and strips of scrubland – that allow wildlife to move, feed, and reproduce.

Third, they propose protecting small hotspots within working fields. This would involve setting aside about 10% of cropped land for flower strips, beetle banks, and bird perches, bringing the total to the 30% global restoration goal.

Finally, they call for small changes in daily farming practices, like reducing chemical use, planting flowers for pollinators, and letting livestock graze more freely to help spread seeds and support healthy soil.

Rewilding has benefits for farmers

Many European regions cannot host bears or bison. However, smaller species such as lynx, wildcat, or European hare can still boost ecosystem health. Choosing the right mix depends on local conditions.

Helping wildlife can pay off in more ways than one. When farms support natural habitats, they often see practical benefits in return.

Better soil retains more water and nutrients, which supports stronger crops. Pollinators and natural predators of pests can help increase yields in nearby fields.

Farmers may also spend less on fertilizers and pesticides, lowering overall input costs. In some places, governments might provide payments or tax breaks to reward efforts that support biodiversity and ecosystem services.

Making room for wildlife

Reaching the 20% target may be challenging for small farms, but collective action can make it achievable. At the same time, each region will need to adapt the plan to fit its local conditions.

Areas with heavily degraded farmland have the most to gain, while places with traditional, low-impact farming may require fewer changes.

The researchers emphasize that this is just a starting point – but the message is clear: making room for wildlife alongside farming can help secure both indigenous species and food for the future.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.

