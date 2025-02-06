Faster global warming linked to fewer aerosols in ship pollution

In the last few years, scientists have tracked a noticeable uptick in Earth’s average temperature. As experts investigate why warming is accelerating, a new study suggests that changes in ship aerosols may be a contributing factor.

To explore the connections between human activity and the climate system, researchers use data on greenhouse gases, airborne particles, and shifting ocean patterns.

The latest study offers a surprising analysis of recent temperature spikes and the role of aerosols in ship pollution.

The research was conducted by Dr. James Hansen, the director of the Climate Science, Awareness, and Solutions Program at Columbia University, along with his co-authors.

Understanding the temperature surge

The study notes a sudden jump of more than 0.7°F over the last two years. That is about twice what experts expected from a moderate El Niño pattern alone. In January of this year, NASA confirmed this spike, denoting 2024 as the “warmest year on record.”

The authors suggest this amplified warming is linked to changes in aerosol pollution. They specifically spotlight new regulations on ship fuel that reduce sulfur emissions.

Ship aerosols once cooled the planet

Aerosols are tiny specks in the air that can reflect incoming sunlight. In many oceanic regions, these particles had offset some of the warming effect of greenhouse gases.

Because ships were a major source of sulfur-based aerosols, cutting this pollution reduced the reflective haze. According to the paper, less haze means more solar energy staying in the atmosphere.

Hotter Earth as ship aerosols vanish

Incoming solar energy and outgoing heat must stay in sync to keep surface temperatures stable. The study points out that the planet has been soaking up more energy than it loses since at least the early 2000s.

The researchers found that ocean waters store most of this excess heat, fueling storms and increasing the threat of rapid intensification in tropical systems.

The warming also amplifies extreme weather, such as sudden droughts or record-breaking rainfall.

Possible policy implications

The research implies that the world may have underestimated how sensitive the climate is to rising carbon dioxide levels. If the impact of aerosols was larger than we thought, then trimming fossil fuel use is even more pressing.

Fresh restrictions on pollution from ships do improve air quality for people. However, the study authors note that removing these cooling aerosols adds an extra kick to global warming unless greenhouse emissions decline.

Concerns about melting ice

High latitudes face special risks. Warmer ocean currents can erode the edges of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, raising sea level by several feet over time.

Although the paper warns of a potential point of no return for key ice shelves, there is still a window to stabilize the situation.

The researchers emphasize that faster cuts in greenhouse gases, along with stronger tracking of ocean and atmospheric changes, could help avert large-scale loss.

Ocean currents and climate extremes

Tropical storms often draw energy from elevated ocean temperatures. This can lead to hurricanes or typhoons ramping up rapidly, resulting in more destructive coastal impacts.

Higher sea-surface temperatures also expand the area in which storms can strengthen. This increases the chance of unexpected events in places that once considered themselves safe from severe cyclones.

Balancing local and global concerns

Leaders in various regions are prioritizing reduced pollution to safeguard human health. Cutting sulfur aerosols from ships is just one example of curbing harmful air contaminants.

Yet these choices can have unintended global consequences if greenhouse gases remain unchecked. Scientists hope that local gains do not overshadow the wider need to slash carbon emissions.

The authors recommend more precise tracking of ocean heat storage and ice sheet behavior. Satellites and deep-diving floats can clarify how quickly seas are warming and how fast land ice is weakening.

Improved understanding of aerosol-cloud dynamics is also essential. More continuous observations of these particles at different latitudes would resolve uncertainties about their climate impact.

Adjusting for the loss of ship aerosols

Experts have stressed that major climate organizations, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, must keep refining their models. The recent findings highlight that overlooked sources of cooling, such as ship aerosols, can mask the real warming trend.

Considering that we might cross critical temperature milestones sooner than anticipated, there is an urgent need to integrate these fresh insights into policymaking and climate resilience measures.

The next few decades will show whether nations can adapt and lower emissions swiftly enough. The discussion around shipping routes, aerosol policies, and carbon pricing is now in sharp focus.

The study is published in Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development.

A conversation between the authors can be viewed here.

