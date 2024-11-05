Fastest-feeding black hole found in the early universe

Supermassive black holes reside at the centers of most galaxies, captivating scientists with their enormous gravitational pull. However, understanding how these black holes managed to grow so rapidly in the early universe has posed significant challenges.

A recent study led by Hyewon Suh of the International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab sheds light on this cosmic enigma. The team uncovered an extraordinary low-mass supermassive black hole, named LID-568, consuming material at an alarming rate just 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang.

The power of the Webb telescope

To make this groundbreaking discovery, Suh’s team utilized the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a technological marvel known for its unmatched infrared sensitivity.

The telescope observed a sample of galaxies from the Chandra X-ray Observatory’s COSMOS legacy survey. This particular survey includes galaxies that are bright in the X-ray spectrum but had previously been undetectable in optical and near-infrared wavelengths. JWST’s capabilities enabled the team to detect these elusive emissions.

LID-568 was especially notable within this sample for its intense X-ray emissions. Yet, accurately determining its exact position was problematic based on the X-ray data alone.

The team received instrumental support from JWST scientists, who recommended using the telescope’s integral field spectrograph on NIRSpec. This tool provided a complete spectrum for every pixel in its field of view, allowing a comprehensive analysis of LID-568 and its surroundings.

“Owing to its faint nature, the detection of LID-568 would be impossible without JWST. Using the integral field spectrograph was innovative and necessary for getting our observation,” said co-author Emanuele Farina, an astronomer at the International Gemini Observatory.

Gas outflows and rapid accretion

With JWST’s NIRSpec, the team discovered unexpected outflows of gas around LID-568, hinting at substantial mass growth occurring in a single, rapid episode. These outflows offered clues to how the black hole could be feeding so aggressively.

“This serendipitous result added a new dimension to our understanding of the system and opened up exciting avenues for investigation,” Suh noted.

The researchers also found that LID-568 was accreting matter at an astonishing rate – approximately 40 times its Eddington limit.

The Eddington limit describes the theoretical maximum luminosity a black hole can achieve while maintaining balance between the inward gravitational pull and the outward pressure produced by infalling material.

Black hole in a feeding frenzy

The observation of such extreme luminosity suggested something remarkable was unfolding within LID-568.

“This black hole is having a feast,” stated co-author Julia Scharwächter, an astronomer at the International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab.

“This extreme case shows that a fast-feeding mechanism above the Eddington limit is one of the possible explanations for why we see these very heavy black holes so early in the Universe.”

Black hole formation theories

The discovery of LID-568 has significant implications for understanding black hole formation and growth.

Current theories propose that supermassive black holes evolve from initial “seeds” formed either through the collapse of the universe’s first stars (light seeds) or by direct gas cloud collapse (heavy seeds). However, until now, these theories lacked substantial observational backing.

“The discovery of a super-Eddington accreting black hole suggests that a significant portion of mass growth can occur during a single episode of rapid feeding, regardless of whether the black hole originated from a light or heavy seed,” Suh explained.

This observation challenges existing models and hints that some black holes in the early universe may have grown rapidly, far beyond the Eddington limit, allowing them to achieve immense size in a relatively short time.

Black holes in rapid growth phases

The detection of LID-568’s extreme accretion rates also opens the door for investigating how black holes manage to exceed their Eddington limits without collapsing under the pressure.

One theory is that the powerful outflows observed around LID-568 act as a release mechanism for excess energy, thus stabilizing the system.

This idea, if proven true, could reshape our understanding of how supermassive black holes sustain such rapid growth phases.

Path for future exploration

To further investigate these dynamics, Suh’s team plans to conduct follow-up observations with JWST.

These future studies aim to deepen the understanding of early black hole behavior and provide more context for the universe’s formative years.

The researchers hope these insights will refine existing theoretical models and uncover new information about black hole growth and the evolution of the cosmos.

The research highlights the transformative impact of the Webb telescope on the field of astrophysics and emphasizes the importance of continued exploration to unravel the complex nature of our universe’s earliest structures.

Image Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/M. Zamani

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–