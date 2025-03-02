Fathers and daughters connect deeply through physical activity

The bond between a father and daughter shapes emotional well-being and lifelong connections. While love and support have always played a role, modern relationships between fathers and daughters are evolving.

Connection isn’t always built through grand gestures; sometimes, it’s found in the simplest of movements.

For years, fathers were expected to provide rather than engage, to stand as sturdy figures rather than sit down and listen. But times are changing.

A study from the University of Essex reveals something powerful: physical activity, even just talking about it, can bring fathers and daughters closer. A swim, a bike ride, or a casual game of catch – these are not just exercises, they are bridges.

Strengthening father-daughter bonds

Dr. John Day of the University of Essex interviewed 14 women born between 1950 and 1994, uncovering how father-daughter relationships evolved over the decades. His findings highlight how shared movement promotes emotional connection.

“My research shows daughters have always sought for a way to grow closer to their dads, while this has only recently become more of a focus for fathers,” noted Dr. Day, an expert in the School of Health and Social Care.

“From a father’s perspective, physical activity can simultaneously function as a method of upholding a masculine identity while performing one-to-one parenting, so they feel much more comfortable in this environment.”

The takeaway? Fathers aren’t just finding new ways to bond with their daughters – they’re stepping into a role they might not have known they were missing.

From providers to engaged fathers

Generations tell different stories. Women born in the 1950s described their fathers as providers, present but not always involved. They worked hard and ensured financial stability, but emotional closeness was rare. A father’s love was often implied rather than spoken.

Fast forward to daughters raised in the 1980s and 1990s, and the narrative shifts. Society began embracing the idea that fathers could be more than just figures in the background.

They could participate, connect, and engage on a deeper level. Many of these women recalled meaningful moments with their dads – morning jogs, weekend bike rides, or just tossing a ball back and forth.

These weren’t just childhood memories. They were building blocks of trust, comfort, and understanding.

Emotional closeness between fathers and daughters

Exercise does something that words alone cannot. It removes pressure, allowing conversations to flow naturally. Walking side by side means no forced eye contact – just an open space for thoughts to surface, uninterrupted.

Swimming together means moving at the same rhythm, finding an unspoken sync. Even cycling, with its breathless bursts of effort, creates shared experiences that linger.

But not every daughter welcomed competition. Some women in the study admitted that when their fathers turned casual activities into challenges, they pulled away. The connection was in the togetherness, not the scoreboard.

Society’s role in the shift

Fathers didn’t change in isolation. Society changed with them. The modern father isn’t just expected to provide; he’s expected to be present – emotionally, mentally, physically.

In the UK, public health campaigns push for physical activity, not just as a means to stay fit, but as a lifestyle – a value to pass down.

“Key factors associated with fatherhood that have enabled this transformation are the increased prominence of involved fatherhood ideals and physical activity becoming a parenting and health-related practice that fathers feel comfortable performing and talking about,“ explained Dr. Day.

“Crucial to this is the UK context, where intimate interdependence is indicative of sought-after relationships and a public health context where physical activity participation is championed to reduce non-communicable disease.”

Fathers today aren’t just showing up for their sons and daughters. They’re engaging, participating, and making an effort to be part of their daughters’ lives in ways that previous generations often didn’t.

Moving forward together

The study makes one thing clear: movement strengthens bonds between fathers and daughters. And as fatherhood continues to evolve, physical activity will likely remain a cornerstone of these connections.

The beauty of it is that there’s no wrong way to do it. A jog before dinner, a weekend hike, or a slow stroll through the city streets – it’s all about presence.

Fathers who take the time to move with their daughters aren’t just helping them stay active. They are creating a space where words come easier, emotions feel safer, and love is expressed in a language older than words.

The study is published in the journal Families, Relationships and Societies.

