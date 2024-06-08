Father's diet impacts the health of his future children

A team of researchers led by Helmholtz Munich has recently explored the impact of paternal diet on children’s health, focusing on the influence of a father’s diet before conception.

The experts examined the role of special small RNA molecules in sperm, known as mitochondrial tRNA fragments (mt-tsRNAs), which are crucial for gene expression regulation.

Genetic material in sperm

Fathers pass their genetic material to their unborn children, specifically through their sperm. Each sperm cell carries one set of 23 chromosomes, which includes genes that contribute to various traits and characteristics of the child.

This genetic information combines with the genetic material from the mother’s egg, which also contains 23 chromosomes, to form a new set of 46 chromosomes in the child.

The combined genetic material influences everything from physical traits like eye color and height to genetic predispositions and certain health conditions.

Future impacts of a father’s diet

The study utilized data from the LIFE Child cohort, which includes over 3,000 families. Analyses revealed that a father’s body weight influences the weight and metabolic disease susceptibility of their children, independent of maternal weight, parental genetics, or environmental factors.

To confirm their findings, the team conducted experiments with mice fed a high-fat diet. This diet affected the animals’ reproductive organs, including the epididymis, where sperm matures.

“Our study shows that sperm exposed to a high-fat diet in the mouse epididymis led to offspring with an increased tendency to metabolic diseases,” said senior author Raffaele Teperino, head of the Environmental Epigenetics research group at Helmholtz. This indicates that a father’s diet can have significant implications for his offspring’s health.

Lifelong effects of father’s diet

Further laboratory studies revealed that mt-tsRNAs from sperm influenced gene expression in early embryos. This supports the hypothesis that acquired traits can be transmitted epigenetically across generations.

“Our hypothesis that acquired phenotypes over the course of life, such as diabetes and obesity, are transmitted via epigenetic mechanisms across generations, is reinforced by this study,” explained co-author Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Research Director at Helmholtz Munich.

“Our results suggest that preventive health care for men wishing to become fathers should receive more attention and that programs should be developed for this purpose, especially with regard to diet,” Teperino concluded.

Background on mt-tsRNAs

Mitochondria are often referred to as the powerhouses of the cell, containing their own DNA separate from the cell nucleus. Traditionally, it was believed that mitochondrial DNA (mt-DNA) is inherited only from mothers.

However, recent research, including this study, shows that sperm carry fragments of mt-RNA into the egg during fertilization. These mt-tsRNAs play a significant role in epigenetics by regulating gene expression in the early embryo.

This means fathers have an indirect but important influence on the genetic imprinting of mitochondria and, consequently, on the energy metabolism of their children. This discovery highlights a new layer of complexity in how paternal factors can affect offspring health.

“Our study supports the importance of paternal health at conception for offspring metabolism; shows that mt-tRNAs are diet-induced and sperm-borne; and demonstrates, in a physiological setting, father-to-offspring transfer of sperm mitochondrial RNAs at fertilization,” wrote the study authors.

Influence of material diet on children

The maternal diet plays a critical role in shaping the health and development of an unborn child.

Building blocks of development

Nutrients and other dietary components consumed by the mother provide the foundational building blocks for the child’s growth and development.

For example, essential nutrients like folic acid, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids directly support the development of the fetal brain, bones, and vital organs.

An adequate intake of these nutrients can significantly reduce the risk of developmental abnormalities and chronic health issues in the child.

Lack of nutrients

On the other hand, a diet lacking in these vital nutrients or one that is unbalanced can lead to complications.

Insufficient folic acid, for example, increases the risk of neural tube defects, while inadequate calcium can affect the skeletal development of the fetus.

Unhealthy diet

Moreover, excessive consumption of harmful elements like sugar and unhealthy fats can predispose the child to obesity, diabetes, and even cardiovascular diseases later in life.

The impact of the maternal diet isn’t confined only to physical health; it can also affect the child’s cognitive development and immune function.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–