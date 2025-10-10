FDA approves an injection that protects dogs from fleas and ticks for a whole year

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an approval notification for Bravecto Quantum, an injectable version of fluralaner for dogs 6 months and older. The injection protects against fleas and key tick species for 8 to 12 months, depending on which ticks are common where a dog lives.

Most flea and tick medicines need monthly or quarterly dosing, so a once a year shot changes the routine in a big way. It is a prescription product that a veterinarian administers during a clinic visit.

What the approval covers

“A long-term flea and tick preventative can be a useful option for dog owners who live in areas where year-round protection is necessary, or for those who might not be able or remember to administer treatment on a monthly or quarterly basis,” said Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of toxicology at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center.

Her point fits the real world, where busy schedules and travel can lead to missed doses.

The FDA authorization specifies a single subcutaneous injection given under the skin. For black legged ticks, American dog ticks, and brown dog ticks, the labeled duration is 12 months.

For the lone star tick, known scientifically as Amblyomma americanum, the labeled duration is 8 months. That shorter interval reflects harder to suppress tick biology, not a problem with the product.

How fluralaner works

Fluralaner belongs to the isoxazoline class, a group of antiparasitic compounds that target nervous system channels in arthropods. The drug circulates in a dog’s bloodstream and kills feeding fleas and ticks.

The oral form of fluralaner demonstrated high effectiveness for 12 weeks in a field study that compared it with fipronil. Those results help explain why an injectable, extended release version can keep protection steady for much longer.

Extended release means the drug leaves the injection site into the bloodstream at a controlled rate. The concentration stays in a protective range over many months.

Fluralaner safety

FDA notes that isoxazoline products are widely used and effective, yet they have been associated with neurologic adverse reactions in a small number of dogs and cats.

The agency’s public factsheet explains that signs can include muscle tremors, ataxia, and seizures.

Veterinarians screen patients and review medical history before using any isoxazoline. They watch for prior seizure disorders and weigh the risks and benefits for each animal.

Clinic dosing adds a layer of monitoring. Staff can assess injection sites and document any unusual behavior that owners report.

Why once a year matters

Compliance is a stubborn issue with monthly preventatives. Missed doses open a window for infestations to rebound and for tick exposures to occur.

Tick borne infections remain a public health problem in the United States. In 2023, more than 89,000 Lyme disease cases were reported to CDC, according to surveillance data.

Long coverage can help families who travel between regions with different tick seasons. It also simplifies household routines that include multiple pets.

8 months vs. 12 months

The label’s 12 month protection applies to black legged ticks, American dog ticks, and brown dog ticks. Those species are common in many parts of the country and spread a range of pathogens.

The 8 month interval applies when lone star ticks are a likely exposure. These ticks are widespread in the Southeast and have expanded into parts of the Mid Atlantic and Midwest.

Veterinarians use local tick ecology to guide the interval. They also consider whether a dog hikes, hunts, visits dog parks, or lives in multi-dog households.

What to ask your veterinarian

Confirm whether your dog is a good candidate for an isoxazoline. Share any history of seizures, unusual muscle movements, or reactions to prior flea and tick products.

Ask which interval applies in your area and why. If lone star tick exposure is likely, plan for the 8 month schedule.

Discuss how this injection fits with heartworm prevention and other parasite control. A clean plan prevents overlaps or gaps.

Fluralaner label details

The FDA’s approval lists specific tick species, age limits, and dosing volume per pound. That precision matters, because dose accuracy and timing protect the animal and reduce the odds of side effects.

The label also notes the product begins killing adult fleas within about two days after dosing. That onset time helps set expectations for owners seeing fleas early after the clinic visit.

Bravecto Quantum is a tool in a broader toolkit. Yard management, prompt tick checks after outdoor time, and fast removal of attached ticks remain part of smart prevention.

