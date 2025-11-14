FDA is recalling over 6 million eggs due to salmonella contamination

More than 6 million eggs tied to an Arkansas producer are under a Class I recall, the FDA’s most serious alert. The agency says the products should not be eaten or sold.

The recalled eggs were distributed in Arkansas and Missouri, with some shipments brokered to other states. Regulators raised the recall classification on October 14, 2025.

Salmonella eggs recall codes

The recall covers 12- and 18-count cartons of free-range, large Grade A brown eggs with Best By dates from August 22, 2025, through October 31, 2025. The affected cartons list UPC codes 860010568507 and 860010568538.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the primary institution steering this action. Its investigators focus on preventing contaminated food from reaching people and on removing it quickly when problems emerge.

A related brand in Texas also pulled eggs that came from the same supplier. Kenz Henz recalled Grade AA large pasture-raised eggs sold in Houston on October 16.

Seven salmonella strains found

Inspectors took environmental samples, including swabs from facility surfaces to check for germs, during a September visit. Forty samples tested positive for salmonella, and seven different strains were detected.

The recall is a Class I, the FDA’s highest recall level, meaning there is a reasonable probability of serious harm or death. That definition is the legal standard FDA uses to judge risk and urgency.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our consumers in mind, we made the proactive decision to initiate a voluntary recall on certain lots of eggs,” said Black Sheep Egg Company, which said it removed certain lots voluntarily.

“This reflects our company’s commitment to providing safe, high-quality products to our customers.”

Spotting salmonella-tainted eggs

Look for the Best By dates listed above on the carton side panel. If you cannot verify the date, do not use the eggs.

The FDA’s advice is plain. “Check your refrigerators for these products and throw them away or return to place of purchase,” stated the agency’s recall advisory.

Some eggs were distributed to other companies that may have repackaged them. Kenz Henz cartons in Houston carried UPC 86949400030 and specific Julian dates and Best By ranges identified by FDA. A Julian date, a three-digit day-of-year code, appears near the carton stamp.

The agency also urges cleaning to prevent cross contamination, germs spreading from the recalled eggs to counters, tools, or other foods. Wash hands, utensils, and any container that touched these eggs with hot, soapy water.

How eggs get contaminated

Salmonella, a bacterium that can cause intestinal illness, can be present on shells or inside eggs laid by infected hens. It is invisible and does not change the look or smell of the egg.

Contamination can come from the hen’s environment or from infection in a hen’s reproductive tract. That is why environmental monitoring and rapid recalls matter.

Producers are required to follow preventive steps on farms and in packing facilities. Those steps include biosecurity, refrigeration, and testing programs.

Preventing kitchen contamination

Even eggs that look clean can carry bacteria on their shells. Always wash hands with warm, soapy water before and after touching raw eggs or any item that might have contacted them. Avoid tasting batter or dough made with raw eggs.

Keep eggs refrigerated at or below 40°F and cook them until both the yolk and white are firm.

Homemade dishes like hollandaise sauce or tiramisu should use pasteurized eggs, which are heat-treated to kill harmful bacteria before packaging.

Salmonella symptoms to know

Most people with salmonella get watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and sometimes fever. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last about a week.

Severe illness is more likely in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Anyone with serious or worsening symptoms should seek medical care.

Cooking helps, but recall stands

Heat can inactivate salmonella in eggs when the internal temperature gets high enough. Recent research shows that heating rate and final temperature strongly influence how quickly the bacteria are reduced.

During a recall, experts still advise against using the product at all. Cooking mistakes are common, and contaminated shells can seed bacteria onto hands and surfaces.

If you handled recalled eggs, clean the refrigerator shelf, the carton area, and any bowls or storage trays. Replace porous items that are hard to sanitize if they touched raw eggs.

