FDA warning: 16 brands of cinnamon contain dangerous levels of lead

Sixteen brands of ground cinnamon sold in the United States now carry a safety warning for elevated lead, and the Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers to throw them out. The alert applies nationwide and targets long term exposure, which can add up in daily cooking and baking.

The newest additions to the list include HAETAE, Roshni, Durra, and Wise Wife. The agency says the risk grows with regular use over time, even though these spice jars look like any other on the shelf.

What the FDA found

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public health alert. The agency advises consumers to discard any affected ground cinnamon.

“Based on FDA’s assessment, consuming these products could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood,” stated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The warning reflects testing by FDA and state partners at retail.

Across the 16 labels, measured lead ranged from 2.03 to 7.68 ppm, parts per million, a unit that expresses how much of a substance is present in one million parts of another. The roster includes widely distributed store brands as well as ethnic market staples.

The work is led by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which oversees the safety of foods sold in the United States. That role includes sampling, risk analysis, and public communication when products may be unsafe.

Why lead shows up in cinnamon

Cinnamon starts as tree bark that can pick up metals from soil and water during growth. Lead can also enter through milling equipment, storage containers, or packaging when standards slip.

A 10 year New York City review found over 30 percent of tested spices exceeded 2 ppm, parts per million, with some extreme outliers, and cinnamon has shown up among problem spices. Results varied by product origin and supply chain controls.

“No safe blood lead level in children has been identified,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A blood lead level is how clinicians gauge exposure and decide on follow-up.

For context, the 2023 applesauce incident traced the problem to cinnamon with 2,270 to 5,110 ppm lead in the spice. Those levels were far higher than what FDA is seeing now in ground cinnamon jars, but prolonged exposure still matters.

Lead harms the developing brain, and small bodies take a bigger hit for a given dose. Adults are not immune, since cumulative exposure can affect blood pressure, kidneys, and pregnancy.

What to do now

Check your pantry for the named brands and lot details on the FDA page. If a match appears, discard the product and do not cook with it.

If someone in your home used the affected cinnamon often, talk with a healthcare provider about whether to get a blood test. Most people have no immediate symptoms, so testing is the way to know.

Buy spices from retailers that can trace lots and update recalls quickly. Keep your own labels and receipts until you finish a jar, which makes checking future notices easier.

Cinnamon, lead, next steps

This alert fits into FDA’s Closer to Zero plan to drive down toxic element exposure for babies and young children. The goal is not zero detection, but the lowest practical levels without limiting access to healthy foods.

Under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), companies must follow the Preventive Controls for Human Food rule.

A preventive control, a documented step designed to stop a known hazard before it reaches consumers, includes supplier verification and targeted testing.

FDA can also place firms or products on import alerts. An import alert keeps suspect products from entering the country until safety is proven.

The applesauce case shows how severe spice contamination can get when quality fails at a single upstream point. FDA’s current cinnamon findings are smaller in magnitude but still significant because repeated exposures add up.

There is no bright line for a safe daily sprinkle. Risk depends on how much you use, how often you use it, the lead level in that jar, your age, and other lead sources in your life.

Rotate spice brands and sources so one tainted lot does not dominate your diet. Use fresh fruit, vanilla, cocoa, or citrus zest to add flavor while you replace suspect cinnamon.

Good nutrition helps limit lead absorption, especially adequate calcium and iron. Eating a range of foods reduces the chance of repeated exposure from the same ingredient.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–