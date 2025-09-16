Feeding blueberries to babies: What parents should know

Parents often ask the same question: what should I feed my baby first? Cereal, bananas, sweet potatoes, or something else? For years, advice has been vague. Scientists now suggest that blueberries may deserve a place on that list.

Blueberries are packed with color-rich compounds, fiber, and vitamins. Adults eat them for heart and brain health. Until now, though, no one had rigorously tested them in infants. A team at the University of Colorado (CU) Anschutz decided to change that.

The researchers designed a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Sixty-one babies between five and twelve months joined. Some received blueberry powder each day.

Others received a powder without blueberries. Parents mixed the powder into normal meals. Nothing else in the routine had to change.

Linking blueberries and allergies

By the end of the study, the blueberry group showed fewer allergy symptoms, especially respiratory ones. Inflammation markers also shifted. IL-13, a molecule tied to asthma and allergies, dropped.

IL-10, known for calming the immune system, nudged upward. These results suggest blueberries encourage balance, not overreaction.

“For parents beginning to wean their infants, it’s incredibly difficult to find solid, research-backed advice on what foods to introduce,” said senior author Minghua Tang, PhD, adjoint associate professor of pediatrics at CU Anschutz.

“This study is a critical first step in filling that gap by offering real data on how a specific food like blueberries can improve your infant’s health.”

How blueberries protect babies

Blueberries owe much of their power to anthocyanins, the pigments that give them a dark blue color. These compounds protect the gut lining, reduce inflammation, and discourage harmful bacteria.

They also influence immune cells by turning down allergy-driving signals and boosting tolerance-building ones. In plain words, they help the immune system learn when to stay calm.

Infant gut bacteria shifted too. Beneficial groups such as Lactobacillus linked with more IL-10. Less friendly microbes like Citrobacter showed ties to IL-13. These shifts reveal how diet influences microbes.

The pattern suggests blueberries push gut communities in directions that support calmer immune activity, reducing unnecessary inflammation, encouraging tolerance, and possibly lowering the chance of early allergy development in infants.

Blueberries support long-term health

Not every improvement lined up neatly. Some babies improved without clear biomarker changes, and some biomarker shifts didn’t translate directly into fewer symptoms.

That mismatch highlights the complexity of the gut–immune connection. Diet seems to nudge the system, but it doesn’t act through one simple pathway.

“This research supports the idea that blueberries are not only safe for infants but also offer meaningful health benefits,” said Minghua Tang, who is also a researcher at the Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute and Colorado State University.

“Just a few blueberries a day could make a difference in supporting long-term health. We view infancy as a critical window of opportunity and what we introduce during this time can have lasting effects as children grow.”

Early diet and allergy risks

Allergic conditions are on the rise worldwide. Eczema, food allergies, and asthma often appear in childhood and can persist into adulthood. Scientists increasingly believe that early diet plays a role in either fueling or calming these risks.

Breastfeeding remains the gold standard, but once solids start, the choice of foods may also matter more than once thought. Blueberries now join a list of foods being tested for their ability to train the immune system during this vulnerable window.

Health agencies encourage introducing a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains around six months. Yet parents often hesitate, especially with foods they fear might trigger allergies.

Research like this helps reduce uncertainty. It suggests that some foods not only avoid harm but may actively help protect against allergies when offered early in life.

Introducing babies to blueberries

The team stresses this was an early trial. More infants, longer follow-ups, and fresh blueberries instead of powder are next on the agenda. Other foods rich in similar compounds may also help, but those studies still lie ahead.

For now, families can introduce blueberries safely once babies begin solids. Puree them for the youngest. Mash or slice them for older babies and toddlers to avoid choking. A handful here and there may help more than just nutrition – it could shape long-term health.

The study is published in the journal Nutrients.

