Feeling safe at school helps students stay active and healthy
10-17-2025

Feeling safe at school helps students stay active and healthy

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

A child’s time in school builds more than grades – it builds habits that can last a lifetime. New research highlights just how much that environment matters.

Students who feel safe, supported, and part of their school community move more, think better, and feel stronger.

Study lead author Biplav Tiwari is a doctoral student in epidemiology at the the University of Georgia (UGA).

“There is a trend of declining physical activity in Georgia and across the world among students, and that declining trend is increasing,” said Tiwari.

“We’re learning that a positive school environment not only supports academic rigor but also helps promote healthy lifestyle decisions, such as being physically active.”

Safe schools get students moving

The team analyzed five years of data from the Georgia Student Health Survey, which included more than 685,000 students aged 11 to 17.

The survey asked about safety, connectedness, support from peers and teachers, and the physical condition of schools.

Students who felt cared for and secure were more active. Their activity levels rose with age – unlike those who felt disconnected. One in five students who felt supported exercised at least four or five days a week.

When students’ sense of belonging improved, so did their activity levels. The researchers found that a single increase in connectedness led to a fivefold jump in physical activity. In simple terms, feeling part of school meant moving more.

Movement drops from middle school

The study revealed a troubling pattern. Physical activity drops each year from middle to high school. Boys stay more active, but their numbers fall too. Girls show the steepest decline.

Georgia’s low physical education requirement doesn’t help. Only one credit hour is needed, and students can even take it online. That means fewer chances to move, especially for those outside sports teams.

This trend continues worldwide. Girls are less active than boys, and the gap widens as they grow older.

Reduced movement is linked to rising risks of obesity, heart disease, and poor mental health. A sedentary lifestyle in school years can shadow a person into adulthood.

Positive schools build motivation

The researchers found a simple truth: when schools feel welcoming, students stay active. Supportive teachers, friendly classmates, and clean, safe spaces build motivation.

According to the Youth Physical Activity Promotion Model, encouragement from peers and teachers helps keep young people moving.

The study identified three key drivers of activity – connectedness, peer support, and a supportive school environment. When these factors strengthen, students engage more in sports, outdoor play, and other forms of movement.

“Adolescence is a very important phase for establishing habits to last a lifetime. Healthy behaviors have a lifelong impact,” added Janani Rajbhandari, UGA College of Public Health.

Health beyond classrooms

A healthy school environment boosts both body and mind. Students in safe, inclusive schools not only move more but also perform better academically.

The study linked positive school climates with lower bullying, better concentration, and fewer behavioral problems.

“Students who are physically healthy are mentally healthy, and physical and mental health is associated with improved academic achievements,” said Rajbhandari.

“To reach the academic potential that our students are all capable of, they need social support and adult support in school.”

When teachers listen, students participate. When schools feel safe, students open up. Those human connections nurture both emotional balance and physical well-being.

Schools shape tomorrow’s health

The researchers recommend making school climate a public health priority. Encouraging participation in physical education, maintaining clean and secure campuses, and fostering positive relationships can improve long-term health outcomes.

“It’s really important that investment in adolescents continues to happen, and our findings suggest schools can be one of the important avenues for us to intervene to promote healthy lifestyles,” said Tiwari.

“There is a need to recognize the importance of school climate and implement a holistic approach to improve the health of our future: the students.”

The findings align with World Health Organization guidelines that suggest at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity daily for adolescents. Yet most students still fall short.

Safety and support create health

This research reminds us that schools are more than places to learn facts. They shape habits, relationships, and values that last a lifetime.

When students feel safe and included, they are not just happier – they are healthier.

The results show that the best way to keep students active might begin not in the gym, but in the way schools make them feel.

The research is published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/10/Safe-schools.jpg
10-17-2025
Feeling safe at school helps students stay active and healthy
Close-up,Of,A,Brown,Recluse,Spider
10-17-2025
Family lived with 2,000 'brown recluse' spiders for five years
2025/10/american-researchers-wireless-electricity-laser-transmission-five-miles.jpg
10-17-2025
Scientists transmit electricity wirelessly over a distance of five miles using lasers
2025/10/Sea-level-rise.jpg
10-17-2025
Sea levels are rising faster than they have in 4,000 years
2025/10/new-telescope-earth-like-planets-milky-way-2025.jpg
10-17-2025
New telescope will help confirm if other Earths exist in the Milky Way
2025/10/Climate-change-perception2.jpg
10-17-2025
When disaster strikes, climate change becomes real
3d,Rendering,Of,Graphene,Surface,,Blue,Atoms,And,Orange,Bonds,
10-17-2025
Scientists made electrons move faster than sound inside graphene
2025/10/rediscovered-south-african-gecko-33-years-extinct.jpg
10-17-2025
Reptile thought to be extinct for 34 years is rediscovered
2025/10/mars-volcanoes_degassing_ice-sheets_olympus-mons_nasa_1m.jpg
10-17-2025
Volcanoes made it snow on Mars, burying ice near the equator
2025/10/Childhood-trauma-DNA.jpg
10-17-2025
Childhood trauma leaves lasting brain changes and DNA scars
2025/10/Solar-storm-1.jpg
10-17-2025
What would happen if a solar superstorm hit Earth? ESA just found out
2025/10/Premature-baby-voice.jpg
10-17-2025
Mom's voice boosts brain development in premature babies
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved