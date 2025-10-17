Feeling safe at school helps students stay active and healthy

A child’s time in school builds more than grades – it builds habits that can last a lifetime. New research highlights just how much that environment matters.

Students who feel safe, supported, and part of their school community move more, think better, and feel stronger.

Study lead author Biplav Tiwari is a doctoral student in epidemiology at the the University of Georgia (UGA).

“There is a trend of declining physical activity in Georgia and across the world among students, and that declining trend is increasing,” said Tiwari.

“We’re learning that a positive school environment not only supports academic rigor but also helps promote healthy lifestyle decisions, such as being physically active.”

Safe schools get students moving

The team analyzed five years of data from the Georgia Student Health Survey, which included more than 685,000 students aged 11 to 17.

The survey asked about safety, connectedness, support from peers and teachers, and the physical condition of schools.

Students who felt cared for and secure were more active. Their activity levels rose with age – unlike those who felt disconnected. One in five students who felt supported exercised at least four or five days a week.

When students’ sense of belonging improved, so did their activity levels. The researchers found that a single increase in connectedness led to a fivefold jump in physical activity. In simple terms, feeling part of school meant moving more.

Movement drops from middle school

The study revealed a troubling pattern. Physical activity drops each year from middle to high school. Boys stay more active, but their numbers fall too. Girls show the steepest decline.

Georgia’s low physical education requirement doesn’t help. Only one credit hour is needed, and students can even take it online. That means fewer chances to move, especially for those outside sports teams.

This trend continues worldwide. Girls are less active than boys, and the gap widens as they grow older.

Reduced movement is linked to rising risks of obesity, heart disease, and poor mental health. A sedentary lifestyle in school years can shadow a person into adulthood.

Positive schools build motivation

The researchers found a simple truth: when schools feel welcoming, students stay active. Supportive teachers, friendly classmates, and clean, safe spaces build motivation.

According to the Youth Physical Activity Promotion Model, encouragement from peers and teachers helps keep young people moving.

The study identified three key drivers of activity – connectedness, peer support, and a supportive school environment. When these factors strengthen, students engage more in sports, outdoor play, and other forms of movement.

“Adolescence is a very important phase for establishing habits to last a lifetime. Healthy behaviors have a lifelong impact,” added Janani Rajbhandari, UGA College of Public Health.

Health beyond classrooms

A healthy school environment boosts both body and mind. Students in safe, inclusive schools not only move more but also perform better academically.

The study linked positive school climates with lower bullying, better concentration, and fewer behavioral problems.

“Students who are physically healthy are mentally healthy, and physical and mental health is associated with improved academic achievements,” said Rajbhandari.

“To reach the academic potential that our students are all capable of, they need social support and adult support in school.”

When teachers listen, students participate. When schools feel safe, students open up. Those human connections nurture both emotional balance and physical well-being.

Schools shape tomorrow’s health

The researchers recommend making school climate a public health priority. Encouraging participation in physical education, maintaining clean and secure campuses, and fostering positive relationships can improve long-term health outcomes.

“It’s really important that investment in adolescents continues to happen, and our findings suggest schools can be one of the important avenues for us to intervene to promote healthy lifestyles,” said Tiwari.

“There is a need to recognize the importance of school climate and implement a holistic approach to improve the health of our future: the students.”

The findings align with World Health Organization guidelines that suggest at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity daily for adolescents. Yet most students still fall short.

Safety and support create health

This research reminds us that schools are more than places to learn facts. They shape habits, relationships, and values that last a lifetime.

When students feel safe and included, they are not just happier – they are healthier.

The results show that the best way to keep students active might begin not in the gym, but in the way schools make them feel.

The research is published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–