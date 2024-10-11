Finch beaks and bird songs: A new story of evolution

They say hindsight is 20/20, and while the theory of ecological speciation – the idea that new species emerge due to ecological changes – makes sense in retrospect, it has been challenging to demonstrate experimentally.

However, a recent study published in the journal Science by biologists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has managed to achieve this.

The researchers identified a critical link between ecology and speciation in Darwin’s finches, the iconic birds of the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador.

Finch beaks in changing environments

Previous work had established that the finches’ beaks adapt to changing environments, and these changes influence how they sing. But until now, no one had experimentally shown that such adaptations could drive the formation of new species.

The new research demonstrates how changes in finch beaks, driven by environmental factors, also alter their songs, which in turn affects how the birds recognize their own species – a crucial factor in the speciation process.

“I started working with these birds 25 years ago,” said Jeffrey Podos, a professor of biology at UMass Amherst and the study’s senior author.

“In my very first publication on the finches, back in 2001, I showed that changes in the beaks of Darwin’s finches lead to changes in the songs they sing, and I speculated that, because Darwin’s finches use songs to attract mates, then song changes related to beak evolution could perhaps catalyze ecological speciation.”

Formation of new species

However, Podos lacked direct experimental evidence to support his hypothesis that environmentally driven changes to beak shape were pushing the finches toward the formation of new species.

The difficulty lies in the fact that speciation is a historical process, making it incredibly hard to observe in real-time. “Catching it as it happens,” Podos said, “would be like catching lightning in a bottle.”

To overcome this challenge, Podos devised a clever experiment based on simulations, aided by leads from decades of research on Darwin’s finches.

A closer look at changing finch beaks

Scientists already knew that finch beaks either evolve to become strong enough to crush tough seeds or remain more delicate to facilitate intricate song patterns.

“It takes serious motor performance to sing an intricate song, like that of the swamp sparrow,” Podos explained. “And a big, powerful beak is just too clunky to manage the movements required.”

Thanks to the wealth of data gathered by the wider biological community about how finch beaks change in response to environmental pressures, Podos realized he could model future beak changes.

He chose drought as the ecological driver for his study because droughts tend to select for finches with thicker beaks.

Simulating songs of future finches

Podos also knew he could predict how these thicker-beaked finches would sing after successive drought events and simulate the songs of these future finches. “Essentially, we engineered the calls of future finches,” Podos said.

In general, thicker beaks produce slower songs with a narrower range of frequencies. Each successive drought is predicted to result in thicker beaks, which in turn would further slow down the songs and reduce their bandwidth.

Armed with this knowledge, Podos and his team simulated the calls of future finches based on these beak changes.

Environmental shifts and finch responses

Next, the researchers played these modified calls to a specific population of Darwin’s medium ground finches to see how they responded.

“We found that there were no changes in the finches’ responses to our modified calls even when the simulated songs had changed by the equivalent of three drought events,” said Katie M. Schroeder, co-author of the study and a former doctoral student of Podos.

“But by six drought events, the songs had changed so much that the finches barely responded at all.”

Connection between finch beaks and songs

This result suggests that because of the connection between beak shape and song, Darwin’s medium ground finches could potentially evolve into a new species after experiencing six major droughts on the Galápagos Islands.

“Our research is not a conceptual revolution, but it is an empirical, experimental confirmation of ecological speciation and its plausibility,” Podos explained.

This study provides critical evidence that ecological factors, such as droughts that alter beak shape, can indeed drive the emergence of new species by changing how birds communicate and recognize one another.

The findings offer a compelling experimental demonstration of ecological speciation in action, shedding new light on the mechanisms that contribute to biodiversity, particularly in iconic species like Darwin’s finches.

—–

—–