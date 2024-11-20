Finger prick method could simplify Alzheimer's testing

What if a debilitating illness such as Alzheimer’s could be detected by the simple prick of a finger?

This could soon be a reality in the world of Alzheimer’s testing, which would increase accessibility to this critical information for people across the globe. In fact, it could be as easy as dropping a little blood onto a card, popping it into the mail and awaiting your results.

Thanks to the hard work of European researchers based primarily at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, this simplified testing method is on the horizon.

The magic behind the method

The promising test involves gathering a couple of blood drops from a finger prick onto a uniquely crafted card that is specifically designed for optimal sample preservation.

The primary function of this innovative card is to separate blood cells from plasma, thereby ensuring that the sample remains viable for further analysis.

After about 15 minutes, and once it has had a chance to dry completely, the card is securely packaged and ready to be mailed in the regular post to a specialized lab.

There, contemporary high-sensitivity techniques are utilized to examine and analyze the biomarkers within the plasma.

This refined method is the culmination of years of extensive development and fine-tuning to identify certain biomarkers that have demonstrated impressive accuracy and reliability in identifying potential Alzheimer’s sufferers.

Impressively, these markers have shown significant efficacy, initially when tested in cerebrospinal fluid, and then in venous blood samples. The idea is now to assess their presence in the blood from superficial vessels in the finger.

Comparing the new with the old

To illustrate the effectiveness of this new method, a recent study included capillary blood samples from 203 people all of whom underwent the finger prick test.

The memory clinics responsible for administering these tests are spread across five different locations in Europe.

Once the tests were completed, they were sent over to the Neurochemistry Department at the University of Gothenburg for detailed analysis, which included testing for the presence of established biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, such as pTau217.

The outcomes of the study were shared by Hanna Huber, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg’s Sahlgrenska Academy, at the CTAD (Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease) conference in Madrid, Spain, on October 30, 2024.

“The simple capillary blood test works almost as well as venous samples,’ explained Huber. “But, unlike traditional blood tests, this new test does not require transport on dry ice. This could significantly increase accessibility to Alzheimer’s testing in countries and regions lacking the infrastructure needed for high-sensitivity analyses.”

The future of Alzheimer’s testing

Looking ahead, this test could become available within a matter of years, with a new European study already underway to explore whether it can be self-administered.

This capability would empower individuals to perform their own finger prick and then mail the sample to a lab, which would bypass the need for healthcare personnel.

The test arrives just in time as Alzheimer’s treatments are making strides, with drugs like lecanemab already being approved in a variety of countries outside the EU.

For these treatments to work, early detection is crucial. The new test could pave the way for new research opportunities with regard to Alzheimer’s disease, including into its genetic makeup and its prevalence among different global populations.

It is important to note that this test is not designed for general screening purposes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently discourages general screening for Alzheimer’s disease, as past treatment options have been limited, which renders widespread screening ethically unjustified.

Expanding global access to Alzheimer’s testing

One of the most promising aspects of this new finger-prick test is its potential to close the gap in global access to Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

Many regions, particularly in low-resource countries, struggle to provide the necessary infrastructure for traditional testing methods, which often require specialized equipment and transportation of samples under strict conditions, such as on dry ice.

By simplifying the process and eliminating the need for complex logistics, this test could bring early detection and intervention to communities that have historically been underserved.

This advancement could also encourage more research collaborations and support the collection of diverse data sets, which would potentially enhance the understanding of how Alzheimer’s disease manifests across different populations and contribute to more targeted and inclusive treatments.

