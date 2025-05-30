First glimpse of a charred scroll after two millennia thanks to AI and X-rays

In 79 AD, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius turned many ancient writings in the Roman settlement of Herculaneum into fragile lumps. For centuries, these charred papyri were thought to be beyond saving because any attempt at unrolling them led to disastrous damage.

This changed with fresh technological tools that bring hope to read the words hidden in these carbonized scrolls.

Brent Seales from the University of Kentucky has been central to this effort, pioneering software that merges digital imaging and analysis to access content once thought lost.

Unlocking a hidden library

Experts have scanned these brittle remains with powerful X-ray systems that detect layers of compressed papyrus without physical contact.

They rely on artificial intelligence, a discipline that uses advanced computer algorithms to identify subtle differences between the papyrus and the ink, even though both are carbon-based.

Teams across the globe have been refining their techniques to capture every possible stroke of text. A key figure in the latest push is Stephen Parsons, who leads an international competition aimed at deciphering the scrolls.

“We’re confident we will be able to read pretty much the whole scroll in its entirety,” said Parsons. He believes that with additional training, these models can reveal large passages that until now remained impossible to see.

Virtually unwrapping the scroll

The concept of “virtual unwrapping” first gained attention when this imaging method was used on the En-Gedi Scroll, an ancient Hebrew parchment discovered in the mid-20th century.

Researchers adapted similar techniques for Herculaneum’s charred material, which is trickier because of the nearly indistinguishable papyrus and ink.

Once a digital scan provides a clear 3D map, specialists pinpoint each layer. The goal is to visualize the letters while keeping the actual piece intact, sidestepping physical handling that could cause it to crumble.

Scholars who study these artifacts are known as papyrologists, individuals skilled in reading and interpreting ancient papyrus manuscripts.

They are using these reconstructed images to restore Greek and Latin writings, including philosophical arguments about pleasure and daily life.

Fresh passages and new insights

Fragments uncovered so far suggest the scrolls may include lost works from Epicurean thinkers.

The partial text mentions approaches to living well, possibly addressing whether scarcity affects one’s enjoyment of simple things.

This discovery has stirred interest among researchers looking for a better understanding of ancient beliefs and cultural practices.

Students from different parts of the world have played a surprising role.

Multiple winners of a coding competition were recognized for training machine-learning models that highlighted several words and phrases otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

“What we were able to achieve with the funding…was to formulate the scientific framework and the systematic experimentation that led directly to the methods we used,” said Seales. He credits collaborative backing for transforming what once seemed beyond reach.

Why this scroll matters

Scientists hope these techniques can be applied to other damaged texts often referred to as the invisible library. This term covers countless manuscripts and documents that are too brittle to touch but hold valuable knowledge about antiquity.

There is talk of scanning entire collections in the future. The possibility of reading more Herculaneum scrolls, plus similarly damaged works, may revolutionize how we look at the past.

Experts say that deciphering a greater portion of these scrolls can deepen our appreciation for the everyday thoughts and observations of ancient writers.

Papyrologists anticipate a better understanding of classic literature and philosophies that shaped how people interacted and debated moral questions.

AI and historical scrolls

The focus on high-resolution imaging and AI is expected to widen. Researchers are eager to build on this progress, refining each step involved in creating and reading 3D models of ancient documents.

Their optimism remains high that ongoing breakthroughs will continue to change the way we rescue texts once dismissed as unreadable.

“We can tell the entire scroll is full of text,” said Parsons, who encourages more bright minds to join the search for hidden sentences.

The excitement is also about the human connection. Although these scrolls were crafted thousands of years ago, the chance to peer into their authors’ ideas stirs curiosity. It speaks to our shared desire to preserve, understand, and appreciate voices from long ago.

Role of ai in archaeology

The success of the Herculaneum scrolls has prompted historians and technologists to rethink how artificial intelligence can help study cultural heritage.

Rather than replacing human researchers, AI is being used as a tool to uncover patterns, features, and details that human eyes can’t detect.

This approach has implications for other fields too, including epigraphy, the study of ancient inscriptions, and even paleography, which examines historical handwriting.

As algorithms improve, experts expect AI to assist with translating faded or incomplete texts in archaeological sites around the world.

The study is published in Nature.

