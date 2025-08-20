First king of Caracol's tomb has been discovered, one of the most powerful Maya cities

Caracol has long been a giant in Maya archaeology, yet one key piece was missing: a confirmed royal burial. That changed with the discovery of a tomb attributed to Te K’ab Chaak, the city’s founding ruler, in the Northeast Acropolis just beside the towering complex of Caana.

Inside, researchers documented rich offerings and human remains that anchor a pivotal moment in early Classic Maya politics. The find links ritual, trade, and power to a single life at the dawn of Caracol’s dynasty.

Understanding Maya’s Caracol – the basics

Caracol emerged as one of the most powerful Maya cities, thriving in the forests of western Belize during the Classic Period between 250 and 900 CE.

At its height, the city supported more than 100,000 inhabitants, making it larger than many urban centers in Europe at the time.

Its rulers oversaw the construction of monumental architecture, including sprawling plazas, ceremonial ball courts, and the towering Caana, or “Sky Palace,” which remains one of the tallest structures in Belize.

Caracol’s influence extended far beyond its borders, cemented in 562 CE when it defeated the rival city of Tikal, a turning point that reshaped regional politics in the Maya lowlands.

The city’s dominance, however, was not permanent. By the ninth century, Caracol began to falter under the combined pressures of warfare, shifting alliances, and environmental stress. Its once-thriving population dwindled, and the urban core was eventually abandoned.

Dense jungle concealed the remnants of Caracol for centuries until archaeologists brought it back into view in the twentieth century.

Why this tomb matters

Arlen F. Chase and Diane Z. Chase of the University of Houston (UH) lead the Caracol Archaeological Project and have worked in the city for over four decades. Their names are inseparable from Caracol’s map, methods, and debates.

“They’ve found a very early ruler, so that’s very important, and he’s claimed to be the founder of a dynasty. That’s a major find,” said Gary Feinman, an archaeologist at the Field Museum of Chicago, in an interview with the New York Times.

This is the first identified royal tomb at Caracol since formal excavations began, and it anchors Te K’ab Chaak’s name to physical evidence at the site.

The discovery resolves a long gap between inscriptions and the ground record that specialists have wrestled with for years.

A royal life in objects

The chamber held eleven ceramic vessels, carved bone tubes, three sets of jadeite earflares, Pacific spondylus shells, and a mosaic death mask, while the remains indicate an elderly individual about 5 feet 7 inches tall with no remaining teeth.

One lid carried a modeled coatimundi head and a bowl bore a portrait of Ek Chuah, the Maya god of trade. Another vessel featured an owl, and several bowls displayed bound captives, a stark signal of status and warfare.

One of the pottery vessels features a handle resembling a coatimundi at Caracol. Click image to enlarge. Credit: University of Houston

Red cinnabar, a mercury sulfide mineral used as a vivid pigment, coated the walls and offerings near the body. In Classic Maya mortuary contexts, that kind of saturation tracks closely with elite burials and royal image-making.

The mask, built from dozens of cut jade and shell pieces, is now being reconstructed. Its placement beside ear ornaments and tubular beads carved with living and skeletal monkeys hints at a carefully staged funerary program.

The early classic crossroads

The burial dates to the Early Classic, a period when ties between the Maya lowlands and Teotihuacán in central Mexico widened, including the well known entrada recorded in 378 C.E. that reshaped alliances across Mesoamerica.

“We knew there was a body in there. We could see vessels; we could see red cinnabar,” said Arlen F. Chase, professor of anthropology at the University of Houston.

In the same account, he explains that the team first peered through a small opening before confirming the chamber’s extraordinary contents.

Material and style link Caracol’s royal circle to far reaching exchange during this era. Those connections help explain how a founder king could marshal prestige goods and imagery to consolidate authority inside a growing city.

Rethinking Caracol’s Maya cityscape

Remote sensing with LiDAR, a laser based mapping method that penetrates forest canopy, revealed Caracol’s vast causeways, terraces, and settlement structure years before this tomb came to light. That work reframed the city as an integrated urban landscape rather than a cluster of isolated monuments.

Caana, Caracol’s central architectural complex, rises about 143 feet above its southern plaza, and its summit hosted restricted plazas and temples where rulership was performed and guarded. In physical terms, this tomb sits in the neighborhood of that power.

Urban form matters for interpretation. A founder’s burial beside the core complex underscores how early rulers tied ancestry, ritual, and city planning into a single political message.

How the team found the chamber

The archaeologists reopened a burial they had investigated in 1993, cut through the floor, and immediately encountered an earlier chamber beneath it.

Stratigraphy and artifact style lined up with the earliest recorded ruler at Caracol. Context, rather than a name carved in the room, makes the identification persuasive and places the burial at the birth of the dynasty.

Adding to the Mayan mythology

The carved bones, captives on bowls, and trader god iconography capture a leader fluent in warfare, diplomacy, and exchange. That blend fits a founder king establishing reach beyond his capital.

It also nudges the timeline of central Mexican engagement with the lowlands. Evidence from Caracol suggests ties that predate the famous 378 C.E. moment, not a simple story of sudden outside domination.

The team is reconstructing the jadeite mask and running ancient DNA and stable isotope analyses on the bones, work that will refine age, origins, and life history.

The results will situate Caracol’s new evidence inside a broader conversation about early Classic power and networks.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–