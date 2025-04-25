First physical evidence found of gladiators fighting fierce animals in Roman arenas

Archaeologists working at Driffield Terrace, a well-preserved Roman cemetery in York, have uncovered the first direct physical evidence of gladiatorial combat between a human and fierce, wild animal.

The breakthrough came through a close forensic analysis of bite marks found on one of the 82 robust male skeletons excavated at the site.

This discovery reshapes our understanding of Roman entertainment beyond the walls of the Colosseum. The cemetery first made headlines in 2010 when experts revealed that the men buried there were young, muscular individuals who had likely undergone intense physical training.

Their skeletons also bore signs of violent trauma, and their unusual burial practices hinted at lives lived, and often ended, in combat.

However, until now, the idea that these men were gladiators had remained a compelling theory – lacking one final piece of evidence. That final piece came in the form of a lion’s bite.

Gladiator combat confirmation

Malin Holst, a lecturer in Osteoarchaeology at the University of York and managing director of York Osteoarchaeology, led the analysis that definitively linked the bite marks to a large feline predator.

“The bite marks were likely made by a lion, which confirms that the skeletons buried at the cemetery were gladiators, rather than soldiers or slaves, as initially thought and represent the first osteological confirmation of human interaction with large carnivores in a combat or entertainment setting in the Roman world,” she explained.

This new insight stems from research that began in 2004, when the first of these 1,800-year-old skeletons was excavated along a Roman road leading out of York. Experts determined that many of these individuals had come from different parts of the Roman Empire.

Lesions on the left iliac spine of 6DT19. Credit: PLOS One (2025)

An analysis of their bones suggested high levels of physical strain and repeated injuries – markers typical of gladiators. The man in question was aged between 26 and 35 at the time of death.

His skeleton, found buried with two others and overlaid with horse bones, bore evidence of a tough life – spinal issues likely from strain, inflammation in the lungs and thigh, and signs of early malnutrition that he had recovered from.

However, the lion bite – unhealed and fatal – was what sealed his fate. After death, he was also decapitated, a ritual observed in several other burials of the same period, though the cultural reasoning behind this remains uncertain.

Lions in combat with gladiators

Professor Tim Thompson from Maynooth University in Ireland highlighted the significance of the discovery. “For years, our understanding of Roman gladiatorial combat and animal spectacles has relied heavily on historical texts and artistic depictions,” he said.

“This discovery provides the first direct, physical evidence that such events took place in this period, reshaping our perception of Roman entertainment culture in the region,” he continued.

Analysis of the remains suggests the man may have been a Bestiarius, a type of gladiator tasked with fighting wild animals. These roles were often filled by volunteers or enslaved individuals.

What’s particularly notable is that the combat involving this individual likely did not take place in Rome but in Roman York – a major provincial city. Although the city’s amphitheater has yet to be discovered, this evidence strongly suggests one existed.

“We often have a mental image of these combats occurring at the grand surroundings of the Colosseum in Rome, but these latest findings show that these sporting events had a far reach, well beyond the center of core Roman territories,” Holst said. “An amphitheatre probably existed in Roman York, but this has not yet been discovered.”

Gladiators, combat, and the Roman Empire

York’s importance as a political and military hub during the Roman period – home to influential figures including Emperor Constantine – meant it would have had the cultural infrastructure to support such spectacles.

Gladiatorial games were not merely brutal displays; they were high-stakes entertainment, tied into the social and political fabric of Roman cities. Interestingly, despite their expendability, gladiators were valuable assets.

Owners would invest in their success, and when they did die, some were given burial gifts to serve them in the afterlife, as seen at Driffield Terrace.

Owners of gladiators would most likely not have wanted them to die, since they were expensive ‘sports people,’ similar to footballers today.

Rewriting Roman history in the north

According to David Jennings, CEO of York Archaeology, this finding is crucial in expanding the story of the Roman world beyond its capital.

“This latest research gives us a remarkable insight into the life – and death – of this particular individual, and adds to both previous and ongoing genome research into the origins of some of the men buried in this particular Roman cemetery,” he said.

“We may never know what brought this man to the arena where we believe he may have been fighting for the entertainment of others, but it is remarkable that the first osteo-archaeological evidence for this kind of gladiatorial combat has been found so far from the Colosseum of Rome, which would have been the classical world’s Wembley Stadium of combat,” Jennings added.

Visitors to DIG: An Archaeological Adventure in St Saviourgate will soon have the chance to come face-to-face with history, as the lion-bitten skeleton will be displayed there alongside a reconstructed model of the gladiator’s face – bringing a forgotten chapter of Roman Yorkshire vividly back to life.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–