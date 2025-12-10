First stars and galaxies in the Universe give astronomers dark matter clues
12-10-2025

First stars and galaxies in the Universe give astronomers dark matter clues

Raquel Brandao
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

Astronomers are now using the first generations of stars and galaxies to understand what really fills most of space. These systems formed when the universe was only a few hundred million years old and they carry clues in their light.

The new work looks at galaxies seen by the James Webb Space Telescope and compares them with detailed computer models.

By matching real galaxies to simulated ones, scientists find that both cold and relatively heavy warm dark matter (WDM) can still explain the early data.

Why dark matter needs a new test

The work was led by Umberto Maio, an astrophysicist at the Italian National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) in Trieste, Italy.

His research focuses on using computer simulations to understand how the first galaxies formed and how invisible matter shaped them.

Most of the mass in the universe comes from dark matter, invisible material that pulls on things through gravity but does not shine.

Ordinary atoms make up only a small fraction of the total, so figuring out dark matter has become a central problem in modern physics.

In the standard picture, cold dark matter – slowly moving particles left over from the early universe – clumps together early and builds many small structures.

Warm dark matter would, instead, consist of slightly faster particles that smooth out tiny clumps and delay the birth of the smallest galaxies.

“Warm dark matter is a possible alternative to cold dark matter to explain cosmological structure formation,” said Maio. This possibility leaves room for models where tiny structures grow more slowly than in the cold picture.

JWST and the cosmic dawn

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the largest and most powerful space telescope yet built. Its infrared eyes see galaxies from about 200 million years after the Big Bang, whose light has traveled for about 13 billion years.

Early JWST programs have found dozens of galaxies at redshifts between 8 and 15, meaning we see them in the first hundred million years.

A recent survey measured how many such galaxies exist at different brightness levels, providing a first census of the young universe.

These early data raised a worry that there might be too many bright galaxies too soon. The new simulations test whether this apparent excess really forces scientists to abandon the usual picture of cold dark matter.

Simulations follow the first stars

In the new study, Maio and his collaborator Matteo Viel built numerical models that track dark matter and ordinary gas from early times.

This code follows gravity, gas cooling, star formation, and chemical enrichment to see where the first stars and galaxies appear.

The researchers ran versions of this model for cold dark matter and for warm dark matter with different particle masses measured in kilo electronvolts.

Lighter warm particles erase more small structures, while heavier ones behave more like cold dark matter.

From these simulations they extracted several observables that can be compared to data from the JWST. These include the rate of star formation, the number of galaxies at each brightness, and how faint galaxies cluster in space.

Is it cold or warm dark matter

When the team compared the star formation rate from simulations with JWST measurements, they found no differences between cold and warm dark matter. The warm case still worked as long as the particles were heavier than about 2 kilo electronvolts.

Measurements of the Lyman-alpha forest in quasar spectra already suggest that warm dark matter particles lighter than about 3.3 kilo electronvolts are disfavored.

This Lyman-alpha forest, a pattern of absorption lines from diffuse hydrogen gas, gives a separate check on how small-scale structure grows.

Stellar mass density – the total mass in stars per volume – rises too slowly in the lightest warm dark matter models compared with JWST data.

The same models also predict too little molecular gas compared with a COLDz measurement of carbon monoxide emission from distant galaxies.

At the same time, the number of bright galaxies seen by JWST does not exceed what cold dark matter predicts. In simple terms, today’s data do not yet force scientists to pick between cold dark matter and warm dark matter with fairly heavy particles.

The clues hiding in faint, tiny galaxies

Galaxies that are too faint for JWST’s current surveys could provide a sharper test in the near future. In warm dark matter universes, there are fewer halos to host faint galaxies, so their abundance and clustering become probes of the particle mass.

One key observable is the ultraviolet galaxy luminosity function, a curve that counts how many galaxies exist at each brightness.

Another is the small scale clustering pattern, which describes how often faint galaxies sit close together compared with a random distribution.

According to the simulations, in warm dark matter models there are fewer faint galaxies than in the cold case. Those small galaxies also cluster more strongly on distances below about 300000 light years.

Future JWST observations that push to fainter magnitudes and larger survey areas could therefore rule out or confirm certain warm dark matter masses.

Other promising signals include the build up of stellar mass in small galaxies and the strength of carbon monoxide emission from young systems.

The study is published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/12/early-galaxies_Arp-107_dark-matter_jwst_1m.jpg
12-10-2025
First stars and galaxies in the Universe give astronomers dark matter clues
2025/12/Quantum-computing.jpg
12-10-2025
Quantum computing can’t advance without solving a critical problem
2025/12/Blinking-listen.jpg
12-10-2025
People automatically blink less while listening carefully
2025/12/joro-spider_spreading-across-US_1m.jpg
12-10-2025
Giant spider species is methodically spreading across the US
2025/12/Amoeba-heat.jpg
12-10-2025
Tiny amoeba shatters the heat limit for complex life
2025/12/scientists-accuse-industry-reducing-pfas-list-to-evade-regulation.jpg
12-10-2025
Chemical industry accused of manipulating PFAS 'forever chemical' data
2025/12/Raccoon-face.jpg
12-10-2025
Urban raccoons are adapting their faces to survive city life
2025/12/Hobbits.jpg
12-10-2025
Why did the hobbits disappear? New evidence points to a clear answer
2025/12/Hawkmoth-hiss.jpg
12-10-2025
Hawkmoths hiss like snakes to scare away predators
2025/12/metal-detectorist-finds-15000-roman-coins-field-wales.jpg
12-10-2025
Metal detector enthusiast finds 15,000 Roman coins in a field
Close-up,Of,The,Hands,And,Feet,Of,A,Woman,Preparing
12-10-2025
Study confirms this exercise is best for improving sleep quality
2025/12/Monogamy.jpg
12-10-2025
Humans rank surprisingly high on the monogamy scale
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved