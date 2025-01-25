First total synthesis of mushroom compound could transform medicine

Nature has long been a treasure trove of medicinal compounds, with plants and animals providing the foundation for many important drugs.

Morphine, aspirin, and paclitaxel all originate from natural sources, offering immense therapeutic benefits. However, despite their rich chemical diversity and centuries of use in medicine, mushrooms remain largely underexplored in medical research.

Their potential for drug discovery has yet to be fully realized. A recent breakthrough by researchers from Shinshu University, Japan, is changing this landscape.

The team has successfully achieved the first total synthesis of inaoside A, a natural compound found in the edible mushroom Laetiporus cremeiporus.

This advancement, published in the Asian Journal of Organic Chemistry, is a significant step toward understanding the bioactive properties of inaoside A and other mushroom-derived compounds.

New compound in organic chemistry

The research from Shinshu University was led by Professor Atsushi Kawamura from the Department of Biomolecular Innovation, along with Mr. Tomoya Takao from the Department of Agriculture and Dr. Hidefumi Makabe from the Department of Biomolecular Innovation.

Their work focuses on the synthesis of inaoside A, a compound classified as an α-D-ribofuranoside. While the α-D-ribofuranoside structure is commonly found in nature, it remains far less studied than its β-anomer counterparts.

“Although the α-D-ribofuranoside structure is frequently found in natural products, there have been fewer reports of the synthesis of α-D-ribofuranosides than of the β-anomers. Thus, the synthesis of α-D-ribofuranosides has attracted much attention from organic chemists,” explained Dr. Kawamura.

This structural class is of particular interest because of its potential biological activities. Scientists suspect that inaoside A may have important medicinal properties, but without an efficient synthesis method, further exploration was difficult.

“The total synthesis of inaoside A is an important objective because its varied bioactivities need to be investigated,” said Dr. Kawamura.

Synthesizing mushroom compounds for medicines

Developing a synthetic route for inaoside A posed several challenges. To create the compound, the research team needed to use a key reaction known as α-selective Schmidt glycosylation.

This reaction attaches a glycoside to another molecule in a highly specific manner, ensuring that the final product maintains the correct structural orientation.

Using retrosynthetic chemistry, the team worked backward from the desired final product to determine the ideal starting materials. They identified two essential precursors: an aglycone derived from vanillin and a ribofuranosyl trichloroacetimidate.

However, an obstacle remained – Schmidt glycosylation typically favors the formation of β-ribofuranosides rather than the desired α-ribofuranosides.

To overcome this issue, the researchers modified their approach by selecting a different substrate. They employed a 2,3,5-tri-O-(tert-butyldimethylsilyl)-protected ribofuranoside, which facilitated α-selective glycosylation with remarkable precision.

This strategic modification allowed them to achieve an α/β ratio of 4:1 to 5:1, ensuring the successful synthesis of inaoside A with high selectivity.

Significance of inaoside

The ability to synthesize inaoside A in the laboratory is a major milestone in natural product research. By creating a reliable synthetic method, scientists can now study this compound in greater detail, examining its potential medicinal applications and biological functions.

“By elucidating the chemical structures and biological activities of natural products derived from mushrooms, we aim to discover the potential of edible mushrooms as functional foods. These natural products could contribute to advancing pharmaceutical science by serving as pharmaceutical leads,” noted Dr. Kawamura.

With a stable supply of inaoside A now possible, researchers can conduct further studies on its bioactivity. Understanding its interactions within biological systems could lead to the development of new pharmaceuticals or functional food ingredients.

The study of mushroom-derived compounds is still in its early stages, but this success demonstrates that fungi hold significant promise for future drug discovery.

Future of mushroom-derived medicines

Now that inaoside A can be synthesized efficiently, the research team is eager to explore its full potential. Further investigations are already underway, including structural modifications and biological testing to determine its therapeutic properties.

“Further studies on inaoside A, including more detailed investigation of its bioactivities, the synthesis of derivatives, and structure-activity relationship studies, are in progress. We would like to develop this chemical into a socially meaningful compound,” said Dr. Kawamura.

This research marks an important step toward unlocking the vast chemical diversity of mushrooms. As scientists continue to explore these natural compounds, they may uncover new leads for drug development, functional foods, and other biotechnological applications.

The successful synthesis of inaoside A serves as a reminder that nature still holds many secrets waiting to be discovered.

The study is published in the Asian Journal of Organic Chemistry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–