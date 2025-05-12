Fish reveal surprising learning skills in natural habitats

Fish often appear as simple creatures, mindlessly drifting through water. Yet, behind those unblinking eyes, complex cognitive processes unfold as they learn and adapt.

For years, researchers confined fish cognition studies to sterile labs, where controlled settings attempted to simulate natural environments. But these setups often miss the mark.

Now, a team from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) has created a tool that brings the lab to the wild. Their innovative device, a simple yet effective feeding board, allows fish to solve tasks in their natural habitats.

Published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution, the study reveals not only the cognitive abilities of fish but also their intriguing social strategies.

Key learning insights in fish

Imagine being placed in a blank room, far from your familiar surroundings. Would you behave the same? Probably not.

In traditional lab studies, fish are removed from their natural environments and placed in tanks devoid of the usual stimuli. Stress levels rise, motivation dips and learning suffers. Elevated cortisol levels can cloud cognitive performance, making fish seem less capable than they truly are.

Moreover, lab-raised fish miss out on real-world challenges. They don’t have to avoid predators, search for food, or navigate intricate habitats. As a result, findings from lab studies may not accurately represent how fish behave in the wild.

Recognizing these limitations, Catarina Vila-Pouca and Alexander Kotrschal decided to flip the script. Instead of bringing fish to the lab, they brought the lab to the fish.

Tool reveals fish learning potential

At first glance, the apparatus appears unremarkable. It’s a 30×30 cm PVC board with 24 small holes, each covered by a pivoting disc. Underneath each disc lies a food reward. The challenge? The fish must push the disc aside to access the food.

“We sought a solution that could be deployed anywhere, from shallow ponds to fast-flowing rivers,” said Vila-Pouca.

The device is light, portable, and adaptable, allowing fish to engage with it without the stress of capture or confinement.

Guppies display learning skills

For the initial trial, the researchers headed to Trinidad’s Aripo River to learn how fish interact with the apparatus. The test subjects: wild guppies. Known for their vibrant social interactions, guppies provided the perfect opportunity to assess how fish learn in group settings.

Researchers set up the feeding board in outdoor enclosures and watched as the guppies approached. Initially, the fish appeared puzzled. They nudged the discs, swam away, then returned. Some individuals began to grasp the concept, pushing the correct discs to uncover food.

By the end of the trial, nine guppies emerged as standout solvers. These individuals successfully dislodged more than 20% of the target discs, demonstrating not only persistence but also learning proficiency.

Meanwhile, other guppies watched and waited, benefiting from the efforts of their more industrious peers.

Social strategies to access food

A fascinating pattern emerged. Some guppies became “producers,” actively solving the task and claiming rewards.

Others assumed the role of “scroungers,” hovering nearby and swooping in to snatch the prize once a producer had done the hard work.

Throughout the study, these strategies persisted. The same individuals continued to dominate as producers, while others remained content to scrounge. This division in behavior reflects broader social foraging dynamics seen in other species, from birds to primates.

Testing sticklebacks in a new habitat

After the Trinidad experiment, the researchers headed to Wageningen University’s freshwater pond in the Netherlands. This time, the subjects were ninespine sticklebacks, a species noted for its observational skills.

Unlike the guppies, the sticklebacks showed less variability in behavior. Almost all individuals engaged with the feeding board, with fewer scroungers in the mix. Most fish actively attempted to dislodge the discs, leading to a more egalitarian task-sharing dynamic.

Despite their collective approach, individual differences still surfaced. Some sticklebacks learned the task faster, while others required more time to grasp the concept.

The apparatus not only revealed cognitive abilities but also highlighted how different species adopt distinct strategies based on their ecological context.

Tracking how fish learn

The beauty of the feeding board lies in its ability to track learning across multiple sessions. Each interaction was recorded, allowing researchers to pinpoint which fish improved over time and which struggled.

In the Trinidad trial, nine guppies consistently excelled. They returned to the board repeatedly, experimenting with different discs and refining their approach. These fish not only solved the task more frequently but also adapted their strategies based on previous successes.

Scroungers, on the other hand, rarely attempted to solve the task independently. Instead, they hovered nearby, waiting for producers to uncover the reward. This behavior underscores how social learning influences cognitive performance.

While some fish clearly excelled as problem-solvers, others thrived as opportunists.

Adjusting the tool for different habitats

What makes the feeding board truly groundbreaking is its versatility. The same apparatus used in shallow rivers worked seamlessly in the still waters of a pond. With minor adjustments, it can be adapted for various habitats, from rocky streams to open lakes.

In the Netherlands study, the team added a video camera to capture every interaction without disturbing the fish. This setup provided a deeper understanding of group dynamics and individual learning trajectories.

The data revealed that sticklebacks, unlike guppies, showed a more uniform learning pattern, with fewer dominant individuals taking control of the task.

Implications for future research

“By studying animals within their natural habitats, we are better able to observe authentic behavior. This not only enhances our understanding of cognitive evolution but also has implications for conservation and animal welfare,” said Kotrschal.

The feeding board offers a powerful tool for researchers worldwide. Beyond assessing learning and memory, the device can be adapted to study spatial navigation, social recognition, and decision-making. It also allows for repeated testing, enabling researchers to observe how cognitive abilities evolve over time.

Moreover, the low cost and portability of the device make it accessible for use in remote or ecologically sensitive areas. As researchers continue to refine the apparatus, the potential for expanding fish cognition studies becomes evident.

Fish learn and strategize

For decades, fish cognition research remained trapped in laboratory tanks, far removed from the real world. With the advent of the feeding board apparatus, that era is ending.

The Trinidad and Netherlands studies reveal just how much fish can learn – and how much they rely on social cues to navigate challenging tasks. Producers emerge as leaders, setting examples for others. Scroungers capitalize on those efforts, showing that even fish can employ cunning strategies.

As the researchers refine the apparatus and test it across more species, one thing is certain – fish are not as simple as they seem. Beneath those calm, glassy eyes lies a mind capable of problem-solving, learning from peers, and even strategizing.

The study is published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

