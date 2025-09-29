Flavored cannabis vapes are catching on fast with teens

Across the U.S., more teens are turning to flavored marijuana vapes. These sleek, pocket-sized devices are quickly becoming the top choice for young people who use cannabis. And it’s not just older high schoolers. Eighth graders – many just 13 or 14 years old – are leading the charge in this growing trend.

While many adults might assume teens are still sneaking joints or edibles, the latest numbers tell a different story. And those numbers have health officials more than a little worried.

A quiet switch – and a fast one

Between 2021 and 2024, flavored cannabis vaping among teens shot up at a pace that stunned researchers. For eighth graders who vaped marijuana, the share using flavored products jumped from 47% to 63%.

Among 10th graders, flavored cannabis vaping rose from 41% to 53%. Twelfth graders saw an increase from 36% to 50%.

The shift isn’t just about flavor – it’s about how teens are using marijuana in general. More and more, they’re choosing to vape rather than smoke.

Among eighth graders who used marijuana in the past year, 57% now vape it. That’s up from 48% just three years ago. For 10th graders, it climbed from 60% to 66%. In 12th grade, it rose from 58% to 67%.

Why the flavored vapes?

The switch to flavored vaping comes down to two things: taste and stealth. The vapes come in fruity or candy-like varieties that make marijuana more palatable – and possibly more tempting – to young users.

Plus, vaping doesn’t produce the strong, telltale smell of smoked cannabis. That makes it easier for teens to use it in secret. A vape pen can be slipped into a pocket before anyone even notices.

“The findings suggest that these products are gaining traction among youth; in fact, since the pandemic onset in 2020 youth appear to be turning toward these products while reducing their use of all other drugs,” said Richard Miech, principal investigator of the Monitoring the Future study at U-M’s Institute for Social Research.

Miech also pointed out that flavored vaping solutions offer a discreet mode of cannabis use, with flavors apparently enhancing their appeal.

Cannabis use disorder among teens

This change in teen behavior isn’t just about preference. It brings real consequences. “As for health consequences for cannabis use, one of the most potentially serious is addiction,” Miech said.

“Should cannabis use become more popular among youth in future years, then a greater number will end up with an addiction that can impair their social and academic life.”

Data shows that 5% of adolescents now meet the criteria for cannabis use disorder – a rate higher than alcohol use disorder among teens, which stands at 3%. That fact surprises many people, but it highlights how cannabis isn’t the harmless drug some assume it is.

Are teens worried about the risks?

“Our survey includes questions on both cannabis’s perceived risk and its social acceptability,” Miech said. “Interestingly, perceived risk among adolescents actually increased over the study period from 2021-2024, and social acceptability has gone down.”

“That being said, our questions so far have been about cannabis use in general, and not flavored cannabis solutions, which students may view differently.”

So, while teens may see regular marijuana use as risky, they might think flavored vapes are safer or less serious – even if they’re not.

Banning flavored vape products

Some have suggested banning flavored cannabis vape products to cut off the appeal. But experts say it’s not that simple.

If flavored vapes disappear, teens could just switch to unflavored ones – or go back to smoking. Plus, in states where cannabis is legal for adults, banning flavors might not go over well.

Businesses in the cannabis industry could push back hard, especially if flavored products are a big part of their profits. That’s why some researchers argue that focusing on demand, not just supply, might work better.

“An alternative approach to restricting supply of cannabis flavors is to restrict demand,” Miech said. “That is, to reduce teens’ interest and willingness to use cannabis, including flavored vaping solutions. A demand reduction approach has been very effective for cigarettes.”

Back in 1998, 35% of 12th graders said they had smoked cigarettes in the past month. Today, that number is just 3%. Cigarettes never went away, but smart public education, media campaigns, and tougher marketing rules helped turn the tide.

The stakes are rising

Flavored cannabis vapes may seem like just another teen trend. But the people tracking this issue say it could spiral into something much bigger if left unchecked.

“In my view, the cannabis industry should be deeply concerned about any rise in youth cannabis use,” Miech said.

“In today’s polarized political climate, there are few issues with bipartisan appeal, but portraying the cannabis industry as a threat to children could well be one of them.”

Whether it’s through education, policy, or pressure on the industry, one thing’s clear – this trend isn’t fading on its own.

The full study was published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

