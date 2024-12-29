Florida's controversial idea: Using radioactive waste to build roads

Florida has unveiled plans to test an unconventional road-building material: phosphogypsum, which is a radioactive byproduct of phosphate mining.

The decision has stirred both optimism and alarm, as experts weigh potential economic benefits against public health risks.

What is phosphogypsum?

Phosphogypsum is a waste product generated during the production of phosphorus, an essential nutrient in fertilizers.

To extract phosphorus, phosphate rock is dissolved in acid. This process separates uranium, which ends up in the acid, and radium, which remains in the leftover material. The remaining waste is called phosphogypsum.

Radium naturally decays over time and releases radon gas. Radon is a radioactive gas known to increase the risk of lung cancer when people are exposed to it for extended periods.

Due to these risks, federal regulations require phosphogypsum to be stored in specially designed structures called engineered stacks.

These stacks are massive, often hundreds of feet tall and spanning large areas, and resemble small mountains. The purpose of these stacks is to keep the radioactive material contained and limit human exposure in order to ensure public safety.

Green light for radioactive road base

Earlier this week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a pilot project by Mosaic, the largest phosphate producer in the United States.

The project involves building four test road sections at Mosaic’s New Wales facility in Polk County, Florida, using phosphogypsum as a road base.

The EPA described the project’s risks as “low” based on multiple modeling efforts. However, the approval is limited to this specific initiative. Any broader applications would require additional evaluations and regulatory approvals.

Health risks of radon exposure

Radon, an odorless and colorless gas, poses significant health risks when present at elevated levels.

It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. – responsible for about 21,000 deaths annually – according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Prolonged exposure, especially near phosphogypsum-based roads, could raise public health concerns.

Federal regulators have historically banned phosphogypsum in construction due to the presence of these risks.

In 1992, the EPA cited potential dangers for construction workers and future residents living near roads containing phosphogypsum. Exceptions have been made for controlled agricultural and research uses.

Using radioactive materials in roads

Critics argue that the EPA’s approval prioritizes industry interests over public safety. Florida has faced challenges with phosphogypsum in the past.

In 2021, a breach at a former phosphate mining site released 215 million gallons of toxic water into Tampa Bay, sparking environmental and public health crises.

“That dramatically increases the potential for harm to our road crews and water quality,” said Ragan Whitlock, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. He accused the EPA of succumbing to political pressure from the phosphate industry.

Environmentalists also highlight the long-term implications of using radioactive material in infrastructure. Concerns include radon exposure for road workers and communities living near phosphogypsum roads, as well as potential contamination of water sources.

Economic potential of phosphogypsum in roads

Proponents of phosphogypsum-based roads see economic potential.

Jackie Barron, a Mosaic representative, emphasized the cost advantages of using phosphogypsum compared to traditional materials like limestone rock.

“If there is an alternative use for this material, and we don’t have to grow or manage these stacks unnecessarily, then why would we not go down that path?” Barron said in an interview with NPR in 2023.

Regulatory and political uncertainty

Florida passed legislation last year to expand the list of materials allowed in public road construction. However, the state’s Department of Transportation must still assess phosphogypsum’s suitability before its widespread adoption.

The issue has seen political shifts. The Trump administration approved phosphogypsum’s use in roads, but the Biden administration later reversed this decision.

It remains unclear how the incoming administration will address the material’s future.

Road construction and radioactive waste

While Mosaic’s pilot project may pave the way for innovative recycling, it also highlights the need for careful risk assessment.

The debate over phosphogypsum highlights the broader challenge of balancing economic benefits with environmental and public health concerns.

Florida’s experiment will likely serve as a critical case study for the rest of the country. Whether it’s a breakthrough or a misstep, the outcome will have lasting implications for road construction and radioactive waste management.

