Food and timber production clash as temperatures rise

It’s ironic how climate change, which is partially fueled by deforestation, is now pushing food production northward and threatening the very lands traditionally reserved for timber.

This encroachment poses a serious challenge for our food and timber supply, often considered two fundamental pillars of modern-day life.

As these vital sectors increasingly compete for the same space, the delicate balance between maintaining forest ecosystems and meeting the growing demands for agriculture becomes ever more precarious.

The role of rising temperatures

Rising temperatures, notorious for making parts of the globe inhospitable, are also inadvertently making colder regions far more conducive for agriculture.

The sight of vineyards in Britain, once an anomaly, has today transformed into a visual demonstration of how climate change is redefining the world’s agricultural landscape. However, the consequences of this shift are grim.

An extensive study led by researchers from the University of Cambridge brings to light a looming issue. As climate change makes the northern regions more suitable for farming, it threatens to edge out timber production – a critical resource for our civilization.

Conflicting demands for food and timber

Used for creating everything from paper and cardboard, to furniture and buildings, the importance of timber cannot be overstated.

This brewing conflict between the demands for food and timber finds its roots in the unanticipated consequences of climate change.

Until recently, this indirect fallout of rising global temperatures had been largely overlooked. The study warns that ignoring this issue any longer could have dire consequences as our demand for both food and wood continues to rise.

Planning for the future of timber

If we fail to decarbonize society, the study projects a worst-case scenario where over a quarter of existing forestry land could become more suitable for farming by the end of the century. This translates to about 320 million hectares, an area equivalent to the size of India.

Currently, prime forestry lands are concentrated in the northern hemisphere, particularly in the US, Canada, China, and Russia.

The study warns that 90% of these lands could become agriculturally productive by 2100. Russia would be the hardest hit, with huge swathes of its timberlands turning more suitable for agriculture, especially for potato, soy, and wheat farming.

“We’ve got to be thinking fifty years ahead because if we want timber in the future, we need to be planting it now. The trees that will be logged by the end of this century are already in the ground – they’re on much slower cycles than food crops,” warned Dr. Chris Bousfield of Cambridge’s Department of Plant Sciences.

Demands of a growing population

By 2050, both food and wood demand are projected to double as the global population continues to grow and affluence increases. The climate change-induced push for agricultural land threatens to deepen the food and wood crisis.

A common response to rising timber demands has been to extend forestry into untouched boreal or tropical forests.

However, these regions have stood pristine for millennia, and logging here would release colossal amounts of carbon, jeopardizing biodiversity.

These areas are the last strongholds of the global wilderness, and untouched tropical forests are among the Earth’s most biodiverse regions. “Preventing further expansion is critical,” said Professor David Edwards.

Climate change is reshaping our world

Even if the world meets net zero targets, the researchers argue that significant changes in regions suitable for timber and crop production are inevitable.

Timber production contributes over US $1.5 trillion per year to national economies globally. However, it is already threatened by climate change, which fuels heatwaves, wildfires, and pest infestations.

Add to this the mounting pressure from encroaching agriculture, and we find ourselves in the midst of a perfect storm.

“Securing our future wood supply might not seem as pressing as securing the food we need to eat and survive,” said Dr. Oscar Morton. “But wood is just as integrated within our daily lives and we need to develop strategies to ensure both food and wood security into the future.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

