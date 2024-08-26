Food choices have a major impact on your mental health

Remember the age-old saying, “You are what you eat”? Well, it turns out it’s not just your body that resonates with this mantra, but your mind too. A recent study reveals the fascinating link between your food choices and your mental health.

Our brain is an amazing organ that needs the right fuel to work well. Just like the rest of our body, it requires important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to stay healthy and perform at its best.

When we don’t provide our brain with the necessary fuel, it can lead to imbalances that affect our mood, cognition, and overall mental health.

Food choices and mental state

Every time you’ve experienced a “sugar rush” or “food coma,” you’ve had a glimpse into the fascinating world of food and mood interplay. And then there’s that ugly creature “hangry” – arising when hunger leaks into your emotional state, turning you into a snarling beast.

Dr. Mary Scourboutakos, a researcher at Eastern Virginia Medical School, devotes her work to unwrapping the science behind these very phenomena.

Mary’s latest study puts the spotlight on the yo-yo of blood sugar levels as the puppeteer controlling our moods. We all know mental health is a labyrinth, with many invisible strings attached. So, while diet isn’t a magic bullet, it has proven to be a significant influencer.

The Mediterranean diet

When healthy diets are the topic of discussion, the Mediterranean diet frequently takes the podium.

This diet brims with a rainbow of vegetables and fruits, bathes in olive oil, fills up on whole grains, legumes, nuts, and treats meat, dairy, and fish like cherished guests. The attribute that gets the loudest applause in the context of mood is its low glycemic index.

The glycemic index is a ranking system for foods based on their potential to spike blood sugar levels. So, a high glycemic index diet, filled with white bread and sugary treats, could put you on the expressway to mood disorders.

In contrast, a low glycemic index diet, with al dente pasta or parboiled rice, stands as your mental health’s knight in shining armor.

Food choices impact mental health

Each time you bite into bread or slurp up pasta, the increase in blood sugar sets hormones and signaling molecules racing around your body. The euphoria that hits you after a sinful dessert? That’s your brain high on dopamine. But sugar isn’t just about pleasure; it ropes in insulin too.

Insulin is the gatekeeper that ushers sugar into our cells. But what happens when there’s too much sugar to handle? The resulting insulin spike plunges your blood sugar below its starting point, triggering the release of adrenaline.

Adrenaline stirs up negative emotions

And here’s the clincher – adrenaline is not just a blood sugar regulator, it’s an emotion stirrer. It can manifest as anxiety, fear, or aggression.

This adrenaline high doesn’t arrive until four to five hours after a meal. So, while sugar feeds your dopamine-driven happiness in the short term, adrenaline might turn the party into a nightmare in the long run.

It’s worth noting that we aren’t all equally vulnerable to this sugar-induced rollercoaster. Genes, gender, lifestyle, and your gut’s residents can influence your blood sugar response.

And remember, mental health is a jigsaw puzzle with many pieces. Healthy food choices alone can’t guarantee a perfect picture but can nudge the mental state in the right direction.

Better mental health with food

What if you could control your mental state and mood swings simply by tweaking your food choices? Here are a few strategies from Dr. Scourboutakos:

Primarily include low glycemic index carbohydrates in your diet, like whole grain bread and al dente pasta.

Try to eat your carbs earlier in the day.

Always pair carbohydrates with proteins or healthy fats.

Reserve carbohydrates for the end of your meal, after your veggies and protein.

Start your meal with a salad dressed in olive oil and vinegar.

The relationship between what we feed our bodies and how we feel is incredibly complex and deserving of our attention.

In conclusion, grasping the intricate relationship between dietary choices and mental well-being can lead to effective strategies for reducing anxiety and depression.

Dr. Scourboutakos emphasizes the importance of nourishing our bodies to enhance mental health. By making informed food choices, we can positively impact our mood and overall mental state.

—–

—–