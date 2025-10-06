Food waste can now be transformed into natural plastic
10-06-2025

Food waste can now be transformed into natural plastic

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

Every meal leaves behind scraps. What if those leftovers could replace plastic? Researchers at Monash University just showed it’s possible.

The team turned food waste sugars into natural plastics that break down instead of piling up in landfills. The new films could replace the petroleum packaging that wraps food, protects crops, and clutters oceans.

Plastic from food waste

The researchers didn’t design the films in a chemical lab – they grew them. Two soil bacteria – Cupriavidus necator and Pseudomonas putida – became their living factories.

When fed a mix of glucose and fructose, the microbes stored plastic inside their cells. Once full, the scientists extracted that plastic, melted it down, and cast it into paper-thin films about 20 microns thick.

“This research demonstrates how food waste can be transformed into sustainable, compostable ultrathin films with tunable properties,” said Edward Attenborough, co-author of the study.

“The versatility of PHAs means we can reimagine materials we rely on every day without the environmental cost of conventional plastics.”

Why these bacteria matter

Cupriavidus necator makes a stiff polymer called PHB. It’s tough, shiny, and strong but breaks easily. Pseudomonas putida makes a softer plastic known as mcl-PHA. It stretches instead of snapping.

The researchers combined both, using food waste sugars as the raw material. PHB built the structure. Mcl-PHA brought the flexibility.

Together, the blend looked and behaved like everyday plastic – but one that composts naturally.

“By tailoring these natural plastics for different uses, we’re opening the door to sustainable alternatives in packaging, especially where they can be composted along with food or agricultural waste,” said Attenborough.

What the experiments showed

When fed fructose, C. necator produced up to 60 percent of its weight as PHB. With glucose, that dropped slightly to 45 percent. 

P. putida made up to 22 percent mcl-PHA on fructose and 18 percent on glucose. Both microbes turned waste sugar into bioplastics with unique textures. The PHB samples were crystalline and firm. The mcl-PHA ones were rubbery and light.

Under the microscope, C. necator cells ballooned as they filled with PHB granules, some stretching nearly 30 microns long. The P. putida cells stayed compact but packed with tiny polymer droplets made from food waste sugars.

Each bacterium built a different type of chain molecule, shaping the plastic’s unique personality and linking its origin directly to food waste transformation.

How the plastics behaved

The films weren’t identical. PHB melted at around 175 degrees Celsius, while mcl-PHA softened at just 40. When blended, the films showed two melting points – one high, one low.

This dual behavior meant the material stayed strong at room temperature but turned pliable when warmed.

The thinness mattered too. At 20 microns thick, the films didn’t crystallize fully. Instead, they developed smaller, more flexible structures.

This flexibility gave the films consistent stretch without snapping – a balance that traditional plastics achieve only through chemical tweaks.

A smarter use of waste

Instead of relying on petroleum, the researchers turned to sugars from discarded food. These sugars, drawn from leftover starches and agricultural by-products, became the microbes’ feast.

The process feeds bacteria, not factories. Renewable and circular, it runs efficiently with little waste. During fermentation, pH levels dropped slightly because of mild organic acids like gluconate, yet the microbes kept working without pause.

That stability makes the method suitable for industrial use. Cheap raw materials, minimal energy input, and high yield make it practical.

Most importantly, the process turns waste into something valuable – a clean feedstock that powers biodegradable plastic production without toxic by-products or fossil fuels.

Food waste reshapes plastic use

Every year, plastic production grows while recycling struggles to catch up. Mountains of waste keep rising. Bioplastics like these offer a new path – one that uses waste instead of creating it.

The Monash study shows how careful tuning of bacterial growth and polymer blending can produce plastics that look, feel, and perform like commercial ones but break down harmlessly after use.

This approach not only reduces landfill pressure but also reimagines manufacturing as a circular process.

The research connects agriculture, food industries, and material science in a shared goal: to build a cleaner, compostable future powered by biological innovation.

Future of plastic from food waste

The team now works with Great Wrap and Enzide to test large-scale applications. These natural films could wrap produce, line compostable food containers, or even carry drugs in biodegradable coatings.

This isn’t just about packaging. It’s a shift in thinking – turning trash into tools for a cleaner future. If bacteria can eat food waste and give back plastic that disappears, the story of waste might finally change its ending.

The study is published in the journal Microbial Cell Factories.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/10/Food-waste-plastic.jpg
10-06-2025
Food waste can now be transformed into natural plastic
2025/10/england-water-loss-billions-liters-drought-crisis.jpg
10-06-2025
England is losing billions of liters of water every year, and no one seems able to stop it
2025/10/permafrost_thawing_releasing-microbes_1m.jpg
10-06-2025
Ancient microbes wake up after being frozen in Arctic permafrost for 40,000 years
2025/10/Holocene-farming.jpg
10-06-2025
Farming forever changed animal communities worldwide
2025/10/drug-protects-babies-respiratory-infections-results.jpg
10-06-2025
New drug is proving effective at protecting babies from serious respiratory infections
2025/10/antibiotics-polymyxin_piercing-ecoli-bacteria-armor_amazing-photos_Nature_1m.jpg
10-06-2025
Stunning images show exactly how antibiotics destroy bacteria
2025/10/Baby-whales-need-massive-amounts-of-energy-to-survive-first-year.jpg
10-06-2025
Baby whales need massive amounts of energy to survive
2025/10/human-egg-created_skin-cells_infertility-treatment_1m.jpg
10-06-2025
Scientists create human eggs from skin cells in major infertility breakthrough
2025/10/Urban-tree-microbes.jpg
10-06-2025
Urban trees lose helpful microbes and gain harmful bacteria
2025/10/odd-radio-circle_ORC_J131346.9500320_RAD_1m.jpg
10-06-2025
Astronomers find the most powerful "odd radio circle" ever seen
2025/10/manta-rays_sharks_deep-sea-mining_1m.jpg
10-06-2025
Deep-sea mining threatens shark species that already face extinction
2025/10/DART-mission_asteroids_dimorphos_didymos_NASA_1m.jpg
10-06-2025
DART asteroid deflection mission had an unexpected outcome, now NASA knows why
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved