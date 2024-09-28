Forests are more resilient to change than we thought

Forests are at the forefront of climate change research, where new discoveries continually challenge established views.

As vital ecosystems that regulate carbon levels, water cycles, and biodiversity, forests have long been considered highly vulnerable to the effects of rising global temperatures and pollution.

However, recent scientific findings have brought a new perspective to this issue. Researchers have uncovered data suggesting that the risks posed to forests by climate change and human pollution may not be as dire as previously thought.

These results offer hope that forests, with their complex plant-soil interactions, may possess greater resilience in the face of environmental stressors than initially anticipated.

This breakthrough comes from an innovative study led by researchers from the University of New Hampshire (UNH).

The research marks the first time the combined impact of rising temperatures and increased nitrogen levels – driven by climate change and fossil fuel emissions – has been thoroughly examined.

Forests fighting back?

Study lead author Melissa Knorr is a lab research supervisor in the UNH College of Life Sciences and Agriculture.

“What is most exciting about this study is that it’s one of the longest-running experiments to look at two global change pressures instead of just focusing on one. This is particularly important to study in the Northeast, where the region has experienced greater nitrogen deposition historically, and now faster warming than in other parts of the country,” explained Knorr.

The study was focused on data gathered over 16 years at the Harvard Forest Long-Term Ecological Research site in Massachusetts. At this site, researchers continuously exposed the soil to higher temperatures and nitrogen fertilization.

Carbon dynamics in detail

The previously existing belief about the impact of climate change on forests was that the warming soil led to significant carbon loss over time, while increased nitrogen levels caused carbon buildup in the soil.

However, the new research directly challenges this long-standing belief, offering a more nuanced understanding of how these factors interact.

“Plants, particularly through root turnover – the natural process where plant roots grow, die and decompose – and increased plant growth and activity, add new carbon to the soil,” said study co-author Professor Serita Frey.

“And while microbial activity breaks down organic matter, releasing CO₂, we observed that enhanced plant carbon inputs belowground – caused by warmer temperatures and increased nitrogen – help maintain soil carbon levels, counteracting what would otherwise have been a significant net loss of carbon from the soil.”

A changing climate and ecosystem

Over the last century, New England’s average temperature has risen by 1.7°F, and while nitrogen deposition rates are on the decline, they remain five to six times higher than pre-industrial levels.

The excess nitrogen, deposited through rain and snowfall, can damage plant health and acidify waterways.

Despite these sobering statistics, the findings from this new study highlight the resilience of forest ecosystems and emphasize the critical role that plant-soil interactions can play in managing them.

“By challenging previous predictions from studies that looked at only one factor alone, this research offers a fuller picture of how ecosystems respond to multiple stressors and forests’ role in combating climate change,” said Knorr.

“The study offers insights that could inform conservation strategies to enhance carbon sequestration and preserve forest health across the Northeast.”

Implications for forest conservation

The findings from this research hold significant implications for forest management and conservation strategies in the face of climate change.

Traditionally, conservation efforts have focused on mitigating single stressors like rising temperatures or nutrient pollution.

However, this study highlights the importance of addressing the complex interactions between multiple factors, such as soil warming and nitrogen levels, to enhance forest resilience.

By focusing on both plant and soil dynamics, future conservation strategies can better promote long-term carbon sequestration and ecosystem stability.

The research opens new avenues for developing targeted approaches that prioritize the management of soil health and plant diversity, helping to preserve forests as critical carbon sinks and robust habitats capable of adapting to environmental stressors.

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

