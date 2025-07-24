Forever chemicals can alter an unborn baby’s immune system

Even before birth, babies face threats they never see. One of them is PFAS, the “forever chemicals” found in many common items. A new study shows these chemicals pass through the placenta and into breast milk. Once inside, they change how a baby’s immune cells grow.

Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) followed 200 local mother and baby pairs. They tested mothers’ blood for PFAS during pregnancy. Then they checked babies’ immune cells at birth, six months, and one year.

Changes in baby immune cells

By the first birthday, babies exposed to more PFAS had fewer T follicular helper (Tfh) cells. These cells help the body build strong, lasting antibodies.

At the same time, those babies had more Th1, Th2, and Treg cells. That mix is risky. Too much of these cells can lead to allergies, autoimmune issues, or weak immune defenses.

“This is the first study to identify changes in specific immune cells that are in the process of developing at the time of PFAS exposure,” said Dr. Kristin Scheible, associate professor at URMC.

“Identification of these particular cells and pathways opens up the potential for early monitoring or mitigation strategies for the effects of PFAS exposure, in order to prevent lifelong diseases.”

Critical immune cells are affected

Vaccines train the immune system to fight off infections. But if PFAS changes the balance of immune cells early in life, that training might not work as well.

That matches what other studies have shown. Children with higher PFAS levels often respond poorly to vaccines like tetanus and measles. Fewer Tfh cells might be the reason. These cells help the immune system remember threats.

Meanwhile, more Th2 and Treg cells could make kids more allergy-prone or less responsive to infections. Extra Th1 cells might even raise the risk of future autoimmune conditions.

“The cells impacted by PFAS exposure play important roles in fighting infections and establishing long-term memory to vaccines,” said Dr. Darline Castro Meléndez, the study’s first author. “

“An imbalance at a time when the immune system is learning how and when to respond can lead to a higher risk of recurrent infections with more severe symptoms that could carry on through their lifetime.”

PFAS is in everyday items

Rochester’s drinking water passed all safety checks. Still, every mother in the study had PFAS in her blood. These chemicals don’t come from factories alone.

Forever chemicals are found throughout our homes, concealed in nonstick cookware, fast food packaging, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant upholstery, and even everyday cosmetics.

The study showed that even low levels of PFAS had a strong impact. Babies exposed in the womb showed clear changes in their immune cells.

These weren’t families living near toxic waste. They were living normal lives, shopping at regular stores, using everyday products.

Reducing exposure to forever chemicals

So what can people do to reduce their exposure? Swap scratched nonstick pans for stainless steel or cast iron. Use water filters certified to remove PFAS.

Avoid microwave popcorn bags, stain-resistant fabrics, and water-repellent sprays. Store food in glass or ceramic containers instead of plastic. Cut back on products with ingredients that you cannot pronounce.

During pregnancy and infancy, even small changes can make a big difference. Reducing exposure today may help protect a child’s health for years to come.

“Small steps can help lower the cumulative burden of exposure,” said Scheible.

Lasting effects on immune cells

The research team plans to keep tracking these children as they grow. The big question is whether the early immune changes caused by PFAS exposure will lead to more frequent illnesses, chronic allergies, or autoimmune problems like juvenile arthritis or type 1 diabetes later in life.

The experts also want to measure PFAS in the babies themselves, not just through maternal blood. That way, they can better understand exactly how these chemicals reach the developing immune system and what they do once they’re there.

Ultimately, the researchers hope to uncover whether these immune shifts are temporary or lasting. Are the effects reversible? Do they change with age, diet, or new exposures? And could this research lead to early warning signs or treatments?

There’s a lot to learn, but one thing is already clear – PFAS can shape a child’s immune health before they even take their first breath.

The study was published in Environmental Health Perspectives. It included scientists from URMC and Rutgers University, and received funding from several NIH agencies.

