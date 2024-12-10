Forgot to send a gift? It's better late than never

Ever felt terrible about giving a late gift to a friend for their birthday or Christmas? Well, a recent study brings good news: your friend probably doesn’t mind as much as you think.

Researchers found a notable difference between how gift givers and recipients view late gifts. While givers fear causing harm to their relationships, recipients are more forgiving.

Send that late gift

“Go ahead and send that late gift, because it doesn’t seem to bother most people as much as givers fear,” said Cory Haltman, lead author of the study and doctoral student in marketing at The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

The research involved six studies examining how people perceive late gifts. Interestingly, the results debunk the common belief that timeliness is essential.

A survey revealed that 65% of Americans think occasion-based gifts should arrive on time. However, the study showed that recipients do not value punctuality as highly as givers assume.

The perception gap

In one study, undergraduate students were asked to imagine either giving or receiving a birthday gift – a pint of ice cream – that arrived on time or two weeks late.

Those imagining themselves as givers believed a late gift would harm their relationship more than recipients did. This suggests givers place greater importance on the social norm of timely gift-giving than receivers.

Another experiment showed that givers worried late presents might signal a lack of care.

“One of the key social functions of gift giving is to communicate care for the gift recipient, so it is not surprising that people fear a negative impact on their relationship if they are late with their present,” said study co-author Rebecca Reczek, a professor of marketing at Ohio State.

However, recipients didn’t share this perspective. “They didn’t see a late gift as signaling a lack of care. They were more forgiving than those giving late gifts thought they would be,” Haltman explained.

Effort over timeliness

The fear of giving a late gift even influenced how people approached gift selection.

In one experiment, participants said they would feel less guilty about a late gift if they had made it more personalized. For example, creating a custom gift basket instead of purchasing a pre-made one helped ease their concerns.

“People felt that if they put extra effort into the gift, made it more personalized, that can make up for it being late,” Reczek said.

How late is too late?

While recipients tend to forgive late presents, the study found a limit. Both givers and recipients agreed that the later the gift, the more harm it could cause to the relationship.

Participants were asked to imagine gifts arriving two days, two weeks, or two months late. The later the gift, the more negative the perceived impact – but recipients still viewed the harm as less severe than givers did.

The ultimate faux pas? Not giving a gift at all. Another study confirmed that both givers and recipients believed skipping a gift entirely was worse for a relationship than being significantly late.

“Late is definitely better than never when it comes to giving a gift,” noted Haltman.

Lessons for late gift givers

The findings highlight a mismatch in how givers and recipients view late gifts. Givers tend to overestimate the importance of timeliness, while recipients focus more on the gesture itself.

“If you’re late giving a gift, put yourself in the role of receiving a late gift. Based on our results, we believe that should reduce your worry that the lateness is going to be harmful to your relationship,” said Reczek.

Deciding what to gift

Choosing the right gift can be just as stressful as worrying about its timing. Givers often fear that their choice may reflect poorly on their relationship, but a little extra thought can go a long way in easing these concerns.

Personalized gifts are a great way to show care and effort, especially when giving a late present. For instance, a custom-made photo album or a handpicked gift basket tailored to the recipient’s tastes can feel more meaningful than a generic item. This aligns with the study’s findings that people feel less worried about late gifts when they put in extra effort to make them special.

However, personalization doesn’t have to be complex or expensive. Simple yet thoughtful gifts, such as a book in their favorite genre, a subscription to a service they love, or even a heartfelt letter, can communicate your care.

It’s also essential to consider the recipient’s preferences and interests. Ask yourself: What would make them feel valued? For some, a practical gift like kitchen gadgets or a journal might resonate, while others might prefer an experience, such as concert tickets or a spa voucher.

Ultimately, the study highlights that it’s not about the grandeur of the gift but the intention behind it. A well-chosen present – whether timely or late – can speak volumes about your thoughtfulness and strengthen your bond.

So, focus on what the gift represents rather than overthinking the timing. “Just make sure you give the gift,” Haltman concludes.

The study is published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

