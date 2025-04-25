Fossil fuel companies linked to specific climate damages

Extreme weather is no longer an occasional event. Drought-fed wildfires in Southern California, a deadly hurricane in the Appalachian Mountains, and devastating floods in New England demonstrate that climate disasters are growing costlier.

As climate-related damages escalate, governments seek recovery and try to hold fossil fuel companies responsible. Yet legal efforts have stumbled over one issue: proof.

A study published in the journal Nature changes that. It presents a method to scientifically tie specific companies’ emissions to measurable climate damage. This approach could shift how courts handle climate liability.

Climate damage linked to specific companies

“Will it ever be possible to sue anyone for damaging the climate?” That question was first raised 20 years ago. Now, researchers say the scientific case is closed.

Using a method called “end-to-end” attribution, scientists link companies’ emissions to specific harms. This approach merges emissions data, peer-reviewed climate models, and economic damage assessments.

“We argue that the scientific case for climate liability is closed, even if the future of these cases remains an open question,” said Justin Mankin, the study’s senior author from Dartmouth College.

“Just over 20 years later, we find the answer to be ‘yes.’ Our framework can provide robust emissions-based attributions of climate damages at the corporate scale.”

Estimating financial harm

The research draws on Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions data. Scope 1 includes direct emissions from a company’s operations. Scope 3 includes emissions from customers using their products.

By integrating this data with climate models, the study estimates the financial harm linked to each company. It compares today’s reality with an alternate world where those emissions never occurred.

“Our findings demonstrate that it is in fact possible to compare the world as it is to a world absent individual emitters,” said Christopher Callahan, the study’s first author.

Top companies may owe trillions

From 1991 to 2020, heat-related economic damage from just 111 fossil fuel companies reached $28 trillion.

Of this, $9 trillion came from the five worst offenders. Chevron, the top investor-owned emitter, may be responsible for losses between $791 billion and $3.6 trillion.

The damages did not fall evenly. The experts pointed out that the tropical regions least culpable for warming have been disproportionately impacted. These areas contribute the least to emissions but bear the heaviest burden.

Legal potential of end-to-end attribution

The framework is transparent, flexible, and reproducible. It creates a direct, evidence-based chain from polluter to harm. That clarity could transform litigation.

“We illustrate the trillions in economic losses attributable to the extreme heat caused by emissions from individual companies,” noted the researchers.

“The affluence of the Western economy has been based on fossil fuels, but just as a pharmaceutical company would not be absolved from the negative effects of a drug by the benefits of that drug, fossil fuel companies should not be excused for the damage they’ve caused by the prosperity their products have generated,” said Callahan.

Using climate science to target companies

Vermont’s 2024 Climate Superfund Act uses attribution science to assign disaster recovery costs to fossil fuel firms. Mankin contributed testimony, and early versions of this framework influenced the law.

Legal challenges have begun. Opponents argue the state cannot prove which companies caused which damages. But the Nature study directly addresses that gap.

Linking climate damage to companies

Previous climate models focused on general greenhouse gas levels. This study takes a sharper approach by directly simulating each company’s emissions. That allows researchers to trace the exact role each company played in warming.

“Our approach simulates emissions directly, allowing us to trace warming and its repercussions back to specific emitters,” said Callahan.

The study highlights heat damage because it’s both measurable and widespread. Earlier work by Mankin and Callahan showed heat waves’ financial toll. Now, they use that foundation to tie losses to corporate behavior.

“Extreme heat is indelibly linked to climate change itself and the losses from it have been an instigator for legal claims,” noted Mankin.

Accountability for climate damages

This study documents what has already happened. “We also live in a world that has warmed considerably over the past 20 years,” said Mankin.

“This analysis is not a predictive exercise where we ask what the future holds. Instead, it’s a documentary effort where we show what has already happened and provide the reason why.”

Science is no longer the obstacle. Climate attribution is now detailed enough to meet legal standards. For communities seeking justice, this could be the beginning of real accountability.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

