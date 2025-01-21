Four planets will align tonight during a rare celestial spectacle, here's how to see them

For stargazers everywhere, January offers a chance to look up at the night sky and marvel at four bright planets clustered above the horizon. Some are perched in the twilight, others shine overhead, and one rules the east in glowing fashion. In addition, eager observers will find a few more delights in store during these crisp, winter nights.

The four-planet view

Beginning in early January, Venus and Saturn appear in the southwest for the first couple of hours after sunset, while Jupiter stands proudly higher in the sky.

Mars rises in the east, providing a sight that stretches across a wide arc. Telescopes can reveal Uranus and Neptune, but they are too faint for most people to see without help. This sight can fill even the most casual viewer with a sense of awe.

With all this activity overhead, many wonder which viewing opportunity might be the most impressive. According to Dr. Kelly Korreck, a solar scientist at NASA Headquarters, each cosmic visitor has its own charm, but timing and location will be key for spotting them all.

Venus moves through the sky at a fast pace, Saturn drifts patiently, Jupiter beams in the evening, and Mars holds its own brilliance.

Mars at opposition and moon connection

Mars is currently at opposition, which means it sits directly across from the Sun, from Earth’s point of view. Around this time, Mars glows more brightly and appears slightly larger, making it a favorite for those who enjoy peering at the Red Planet through binoculars or small telescopes.

On January 13th, the Moon crossed in front of Mars for observers in the continental United States and parts of eastern Canada. Viewers from different locations were able to see this spectacle at different times of the night.

Venus and Saturn’s close approach

Those seeking a sight just after sunset can look for Venus and Saturn huddled close together on January 17th and 18th.

They appear separated by a couple of finger-widths at arm’s length, which is striking when viewed against the backdrop of the fading sun.

Astronomers note that these two planets are actually hundreds of millions of miles apart. Although they form a tight pairing when viewed from Earth, each planet glides along its own orbital path without ever meeting the other one in space.

Quadrantid meteor shower

For anyone drawn to shooting stars, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaked on January 3. Observers with dark, moonless skies often notice between 20 and 30 meteors per hour at the shower’s peak.

The meteors radiate from a point in the northern skies, but once the wee hours come around, any part of the sky can light up with sudden streaks.

When worlds appear to line up

Some call these kinds of multi-planet appearances a “planet parade.” While not a technical astronomy phrase, it describes a period when several bright planets can be seen at once.

“While it’s true that they [planets] will appear more or less along a line across the sky, that’s what planets always do. That line is called the ecliptic, and it represents the plane of the solar system in which the planets orbit around the Sun,” said NASA.

The planets may look close from our vantage point, but the distances between them are truly vast.

Rumors of seven-planet alignments

Word has spread about all seven classical planets lining up in late January or early February, 2025. Some sources note that Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars will appear together on the same side of the sky.

Scientists warn that these alignments can be tricky to see in real life. Mercury and Neptune stay low on the horizon or hidden in twilight.

And though they could be on the same side of the Sun, they do not form a single-file queue. They sit scattered along the ecliptic. Astronomers remind us that these “perfect lines” only exist in diagrams.

For those wishing to scan the sky, get out to an area with minimal light pollution and open horizons. The southwestern sky should reveal Venus and Saturn not too long after dark. Jupiter is often the easiest to spot near the zenith.

Look east to find Mars, which glows with a distinct hue and brightens as night progresses. A small telescope may help in catching Neptune or Uranus, although these two planets are faint.

Bringing it all together

Some years offer a handful of unusual sights spread out across the night skies. This January, stargazers have a chance to spot four bright planets in a single view, a close pass between Venus and Saturn, and even a lunar curtain crossing Mars.

While the Quadrantid shower has already peaked, those who caught it enjoyed a show without the glare of a bright Moon.

The month continues with Mars holding its prime viewing spot, Jupiter gleaming high, and the dynamic duo of Venus and Saturn continuing their short-lived dance in the dusk sky.

