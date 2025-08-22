The French Navy makes a discovery 8,421 feet deep that breaks a record

The military operation conducted in early March 2025 led to the remarkable shipwreck discovery off the coast of Ramatuelle.

A team from the French Navy’s Expert Center for Human Diving and Underwater Intervention (CEPHISMER) located the wreck, named Camarat 4.

They used an autonomous drone whose sonar detected the wreck at a depth of more than 8,421 feet (approximately 2,500 meters).

“It’s the deepest shipwreck ever found in French territorial waters,” said Arnaud Schaumasse, the head of the culture ministry’s underwater archaeology department.

Discovery during a naval operation

The crew was on a seabed control operation to help the French Navy explore and train in deep-sea operations, called the CALLIOPE 25.1 mission. The operation used an underwater drone named A18D, a deep-sea autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

While processing the sonar data, the crew spotted an unlisted wreck on the images. It was not present in the specialized maps used for maritime navigation, known as nautical charts.

Because of this, the crew decided to visually inspect the wreck using the AUV camera. The captured images were shared with the Underwater Archaeology Research Department (DRASSM) for expert analysis.

A few weeks later, the team conducted another seabed control operation in the same area, called CALLIOPE 25.2. This time, they used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capable of working at depths of about 13,123 feet (4,000 meters).

The ROV captured high-resolution color images and videos, which were transmitted to DRASSM. The crew made sure there was no physical contact with the shipwreck, preserving its integrity.

A name tied to Cap Camarat

The wreck was named Camarat 4 because of its geographical location near Cap Camarat on the French Riviera. The “4” indicated that it was the fourth underwater cultural property officially recorded in that area.

The shipwreck measured about 98.4 feet (30 meters) long and about 22.9 feet (7 meters) wide. It was most likely a 16th-century merchant ship carrying cargo dominated by ceramics.

The footage revealed the ship‘s anchor, artillery pieces, and iron bars. Several hundred ceramic pitchers, likely meant for export, were also found.

About 200 pitchers were clearly visible, and remarkably, about 100 yellow plates remained neatly stacked on the seafloor.

However, many more pitchers remained buried under sand and sediments. The globular pitchers had pinched spouts and ribbon-shaped handles.

Some were decorated with “IHS” Christogram, a monogram representing the name of Jesus Christ. Others featured plant patterns or geometric decorations encircled by a double line.

Archaeologists recognized several motifs among the pitchers, which matched the 16th-century Ligurian pottery from Italy.

Traces of modern pollution

The wreck had not escaped modern pollution. Alongside its 16th-century cargo, cameras also captured a glove, beer cans, yogurt pots, and other waste trapped in its structures.

“After the awe of the discovery comes the sadness of finding such things,” said Arnaud Schaumasse, in response to the modern debris discovered.

The site also contained ship equipment, such as anchors, cannons, and two cauldrons. Numerous other artifacts remained buried beneath the sand and needed to be studied closely.

Rare shipwreck discovery that’s preserved

No other maritime cultural property had ever been recorded at this depth in French waters.

While much of the wreck remains buried and unstudied, the exposed sections provide an extraordinary glimpse into 16th-century maritime life.

“This is a genuine time capsule. It feels as if time stopped on this ship,” said Marine Sadania, the DRASSM archaeologist responsible for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), further enriching France’s record of historic shipwreck discovery.

“The site, thanks to its depth, which prevented any recovery or looting, has remained intact, as if time froze, which is exceptional,” said Sadania.

Next steps for research and outreach

The next steps include exploring the wreck’s surroundings, creating 3D models and maps, and targeted recovery of fittings or structural remains.

These studies will bring together a team of experts from archaeology, ceramic analysis, naval architecture, artillery, anchors, material culture, restoration, and curation.

Once studied, Camarat 4 will be added to the existing collection of 16th-century shipwrecks in the PACA. This area already has many documented wrecks from that era.

In addition, there will also be public-oriented projects such as 3D modeling, exhibitions, and educational campaigns.

Another focus will be raising awareness about ocean and sea pollution, since the wreck is now contaminated with modern micro and macro-waste.

Taken together, this remarkable shipwreck discovery serves as a reminder of the fragile balance between cultural heritage and the modern pressures facing our oceans.

Information obtained from an official publication by the French Maritime Prefecture for the Mediterranean.

