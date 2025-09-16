From hives to high-tech: How bees are transforming 3D printing

Bees can turn awkward spaces into tidy hives. New research shows how they adapt their comb-building playbook when surfaces become irregular, using clever fixes that keep the hive functional.

The behavior resembles a distributed construction crew. It could even inspire better ways to print objects layer by layer.

A team of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder explored how bees coordinate to build usable honeycomb on imperfect foundations. Their experiments revealed robust, rule-like strategies that emerged from many tiny actions by individual bees.

Beeswax is the hive’s concrete

“Building a hive is a beautiful example of honeybees solving a problem collectively,” said Orit Peleg, an associate professor in CU Boulder’s Department of Computer Science. “Each bee has a little bit of wax, and knows where to deposit it, but we know very little about how they make these decisions.”

A colony builds on a precious budget. Bees spend warm months foraging nectar. Enzymes in saliva help convert that nectar into honey, which then dries and thickens inside cells. The economics are demanding: it takes roughly two million flower visits to make a pound of honey.

Then each worker eats about eight ounces of honey to secrete a single ounce of wax. Wax is the concrete of the hive. The more efficiently bees use it, the more room they have for food and brood.

The power of hexagons

Under ideal conditions, bees favor near-perfect hexagons. The geometry is famous for efficiently packing space while using minimal material.

Natural nest sites, however, rarely offer perfect planes. Hollow trees, attic voids, and box frames introduce ripples, gaps, and curves.

On rough terrain, ideal cells become costly. Irregular sizes require more wax and reduce storage and brood efficiency. The hive still has to function – so the bees adjust.

Bees tackle structural challenges

The team set out to observe how those adjustments unfold. “We wanted to find the rules of decision-making in a distributed colony,” said Golnar Gharooni Fard, the study’s lead author.

They 3D-printed comb “foundations” with shallow hexagon guides in several sizes – smaller than normal, larger than normal, and near average.

These panels were placed into live hives near Boulder Creek, where forager bees mingled with returnees and the walls of hexagons began to rise.

After the bees built, the researchers scanned the new comb with X-ray microscopy to map its fine structure. The result was a catalog of on-the-fly building tactics that allowed colonies to bridge mismatches between the guided pattern and what their bodies and behaviors preferred.

Bee workarounds keep hives thriving

On small-cell guides, bees merged adjacent cells to recover usable volume. On larger guides, they tilted walls, layered cells, or introduced transitions to step down toward their favored size. Across patterns, the bees blended strategies. They didn’t abandon the site. They made it work.

“All those things happen in nature. If they’re building honeycomb on a tree, and at some point they get to the end of the branch, the branch might not be super flat, and they need to figure that out,” said Fard.

The picture that emerges is not a top-down blueprint but a set of local rules distributed across many workers. Individuals add tiny wax deposits, sense geometry and neighbors, and adjust. The colony, in aggregate, solves the constraint.

The study stops short of pinning down the “why” behind each tactic. Some choices may balance strength, storage, and brood needs. Others may reflect limits of body size or heat flow.

The authors want to probe the decision logic further – how bees switch tactics, how they partition labor, and how information spreads without a foreman.

Beehive wisdom for new tech

The implications extend beyond entomology. Honeycomb already inspires lightweight, stiff structures in aerospace and architecture. The new results add a dynamic twist: how to morph a repeating pattern across irregular boundaries without wasting material.

López Jiménez of CU Boulder’s Aerospace Engineering Sciences Department also sees lessons for additive manufacturing.

“The bees take turns, and they organize themselves, and we don’t know how that happens,” he said. “Can we learn from how the bees organize labor or how they distribute themselves?”

If 3D printers borrowed even a fraction of that adaptability – changing layer orientation or cell size on the fly to bridge defects – engineers could cut waste and improve reliability. The hive suggests a path: simple local rules scaled across many agents can yield resilient global structures.

Architecture born from evolution

Bees do not wait for perfect scaffolds. They treat irregular surfaces as puzzles and solve them with a toolkit of merges, tilts, and layers.

The work demonstrates how efficient architecture can emerge from countless small acts, each guided by limited information but tuned by evolution for thrift. That is good biology – and it might also be good engineering.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Biology.

