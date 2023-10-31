Black cats struggle to find homes due to superstitions and social media

The animal charity RSPCA has revealed that on average, black cats take 29 days to find a home, in stark contrast to grey tabby cats that are rehomed in just nine days. This concerning statistic emphasizes the longstanding superstitious beliefs and modern-day social media preferences that are impacting the lives of black cats.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has found that black cats, including black and white variants, are the predominant types that end up in their care. Since 2020, over 5,000 of these cats have been taken into RSPCA centers nationally.

Black cats and age-old superstitions

The underlying reasons for this disparity are rooted in age-old myths and contemporary aesthetic preferences. For many, black cats are symbolically linked to witchcraft and are believed to bring misfortune if they cross one’s path.

This superstition, although archaic, still holds sway with a significant portion of the population. In fact, 82 percent of RSPCA centers across the nation have encountered potential adopters expressing concerns about the supposed “bad luck” associated with black cats.

Social media’s influence

Apart from these superstitions, the digital age has brought a new challenge for black cats: the quest for the perfect selfie. The RSPCA found that black cats are often deemed less “Instagram-friendly.”

Due to the fact that their features might not be as prominently visible in photographs, black cats are considered less desirable among those who strive for aesthetically pleasing social media posts.

Black cats need forever homes

Dominika Jagoda, who serves as the scientific and policy officer for the companion animals department at the RSPCA, aimed to debunk these misconceptions.

“In truth, black cats won’t bring you bad luck – but they do need forever homes. The color of an animal’s fur makes no difference to how much love they have to give,” said Jagoda.

“If you can bring some magic into their lives, they are sure to bring some love into yours – so they even make your lucky day.”

Portrayed as the villain

A study by digital marketing agency Evoluted analyzed the depiction of cats in 50 films and 50 TV shows.

The results showed that almost half of the antagonist or “villain” cats were black or grey. Notable examples include Salem from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and Lucifer from Disney’s “Cinderella.”

Rehoming rates

However, the bigger picture painted by the RSPCA is a decline in overall rehoming rates. Their Adoptober campaign dropped from 39,178 animals rehomed three years ago to just 27,535 in 2022. The charity has raised an alarm about its centers being “full to bursting.”

Jagoda further emphasized that the essence of pet ownership transcends mere aesthetics. “Many people sadly don’t want to rehome black cats because they don’t think that they look good in pictures and selfies, or are not ‘instagrammable’ enough.”

“As all loving owners know, having a pet is about so much more than the lovely pictures we take of them.”

