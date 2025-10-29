Vitamin-packed fruit called 'black gold' regulates blood sugar and blood pressure
10-28-2025

Vitamin-packed fruit called 'black gold' regulates blood sugar and blood pressure

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

Food does more than fill you up. It also shapes the community of microbes living in your gut and steers how your body responds to stress.

Scientists wanted to know whether a polyphenol‑rich juice made from black chokeberries (Aronia melanocarpa) could help a human‑like gut ecosystem and the host’s metabolism stay steady when faced with an inflammatory challenge from a high‑fat, Western‑style diet.

They turned to a controlled animal model that carried a human gut microbiome. That design allowed researchers to test cause and effect with tight control of variables like diet, timing, and sampling.

The central question was simple: Did this berry juice support a healthier response when the diet became high in fat?

Aronia juice and human health

The study tested whether giving polyphenol‑rich Aronia juice to animals harboring a human gut microbiome would support the gut community and the host’s metabolism during a high‑fat challenge.

The focus covered both microbial composition and thousands of small molecules circulating in the blood that signal how the body is doing.

Researchers used germ‑free mice that were colonized with gut microbes from screened adult donors.

The two donors had similar body measurements but differed in inflammation status: one had a low‑inflammation profile and the other had a high‑inflammation profile, both at rest and after a fatty meal.

The team transplanted these microbes into germ‑free mice and raised a second generation to confirm that the human microbiome was established and remained stable.

The mice formed two distinct gut communities that matched their respective human donors, and their blood chemistry also separated into low‑ and high‑inflammation patterns before any treatment.

How the study was done

The feeding trial lasted eight weeks. The mice drank either Aronia juice or a sugar‑matched control beverage.

For two weeks, they ate standard chow along with their assigned drink. For the next six weeks, they switched to a high‑fat diet while continuing the same drink.

The design kept sugar intake comparable between groups to isolate the effect of polyphenols.

The team collected stool samples to track which bacteria gained or lost ground and drew blood to profile thousands of metabolites using liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC‑MS).

They identified bacterial groups with 16S rRNA gene sequencing, a method that reads short genetic markers to map community membership and abundance.

Aronia juice shifts the microbiome

During the first two weeks on standard chow, Aronia juice nudged the gut community. The mice that drank the juice showed a small rise in overall species richness, also called alpha diversity.

Certain bacterial groups became more abundant, including members of Eggerthellaceae, a family known for transforming plant polyphenols into smaller compounds that the host can use.

The high‑fat diet then pushed the gut microbiome to reorganize, a shift scientists describe as a change in beta diversity.

Blood metabolites also moved in new directions under the high‑fat load. Aronia juice softened some of those changes.

Mice that drank the juice showed greater resistance to the high‑fat disruption than mice on the sugar‑matched control.

The starting microbiome still mattered: animals carrying the low‑inflammation donor’s microbiome stayed more resilient than those carrying the high‑inflammation donor’s microbiome.

Signals in the blood

Blood chemistry added another layer of evidence. Aronia juice was linked to higher levels of phosphatidylcholines and related lipids.

These molecules are key parts of cell membranes, including the lining of the intestine that forms a barrier between gut contents and the bloodstream.

Healthy membrane composition supports a tighter barrier and reduces the chance that bacterial components leak into circulation and trigger inflammation.

After eight weeks, mice that drank Aronia juice also showed lower levels of trimethylamine‑N‑oxide (TMAO) compared with controls. TMAO forms when gut microbes process nutrients like choline and the liver converts the by‑products.

Taken together, lower TMAO and higher phosphatidylcholines point to a shift in lipid handling that aligns with stronger barrier function.

Food-microbes and Aronia juice

In mice carrying the low‑inflammation microbiome, Aronia juice increased indoleacrylic acid, a molecule produced by specific bacteria from the amino acid tryptophan.

Studies link indoleacrylic acid with antioxidant activity, anti‑inflammatory signaling, and support for gut barrier integrity.

Not every microbiome can make this molecule; only certain species carry the enzymes to produce this compound. The benefit depended on which microbes were present in the gut to begin with.

Aronia juice and future human study

The data fit a clear picture. This work sits within a controlled animal model using microbiomes from two human donors, which helps dissect mechanisms but does not capture the full diversity seen in people.

The study does not present Aronia juice as a cure‑all. Your microbiome helps determine how foods affect you.

Polyphenol‑rich plants – berries like Aronia and blueberries, colorful vegetables, and teas – offer more than vitamins. They also supply complex molecules that certain gut bacteria can convert into helpful compounds.

A more diverse, balanced microbiome appears to handle dietary stress better, as shown by the low‑inflammation group’s response here.

While this study does not set a human dose of Aronia juice, it strengthens a broader idea in biology and nutrition: health reflects nutrients plus microbes working together, especially when the diet is high in fat.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/10/black-chokeberry_black-gold_blood-pressure_1m.jpg
10-28-2025
Vitamin-packed fruit called 'black gold' regulates blood sugar and blood pressure
2024/12/organic-molecules_found-in-deep-space_life-origins_1m.jpg
10-28-2025
Astronomers find organic molecules everywhere they look, hinting that life began in deep space
2025/10/renewable-energy_ecowave-power-plant_gibraltar_1m.jpg
10-28-2025
New type of cutting-edge renewable energy launches first project in the U.S.
2025/10/flowers_smell_diverse-scent_insects_bacteria_1m.jpg
10-28-2025
Diverse flower scents attract more insects and fewer bacteria
2025/10/balto-genetic-secrets-alaska-sled-dog.jpg
10-28-2025
Science reveals the genetic secrets of Alaska's canine hero, Balto, after 100 years
2024/12/planetary-albedo_clouds_reflect-sunlight-radiation_1m.jpg
10-28-2025
Study suggests a new reason for the rapid global temperature surge
2025/10/new-lizard-species-knife-like-spines-vietnam-forest.jpg
10-28-2025
New lizard species discovered with sharp, knife-like spines
2025/10/archaeological-dig-old-lsu-campus-pineville.jpg
10-28-2025
Archaeological dig by students uncovers the first LSU campus
2025/10/Simple-self-affirmations-can-make-you-happier-and-less-stressed.jpg
10-28-2025
Simple self-affirmations can make you happier and less stressed
2025/10/nearby-supernova-massive-stars-death.jpg
10-28-2025
Nearby supernova study reveals how the largest stars in the universe die
2025/10/Plant-root-carbon.jpg
10-28-2025
Plants have a secret way of 'breathing' beneath the soil
2025/10/Our-brains-focus-differently-on-mental-images-and-real-scenes.jpg
10-28-2025
Our brains process mental images differently than real-world visuals
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved