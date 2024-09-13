Full moon trifecta: Harvest moon, supermoon, and partial eclipse

Sometimes, the stars (or rather, the Harvest Moon) align to give us a night sky spectacle that’s truly out of this world. This year, on September 17, we’re in for a celestial treat that’s sure to have everyone looking skyward in awe.

Not only will we witness a radiant full Harvest Moon illuminating the night, but we’ll also experience a partial lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that partially obscures the Moon.

To top it all off, we’ll have a rare supermoon, a phenomenon that happens when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

This extraordinary lunar event is celebrated globally with festivals, captivating stories shared around campfires, and, of course, a little bit of science to help us understand the wonder of these natural occurrences.

Harvest moon and a partial lunar Eclipse

An eclipse occurs when the Moon moves through the Earth’s shadow, effectively blocking the Sun’s light from reaching our planet.

The upcoming partial lunar eclipse is set to kick off at 8:41 PM EDT, providing an excellent opportunity for skywatchers to witness this natural phenomenon.

However, the real spectacle begins when the Moon dips into the Earth’s full shadow at 10:13 PM, transforming its appearance.

During this phase, just 8% of the Moon will be obscured, resulting in a visually stunning event as the Moon takes on a deep orangish hue.

The beautiful display will continue until 12:47 AM on Wednesday, September 18, making it a perfect occasion for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts to gather and marvel at the beauty of our universe.

This Harvest Moon is a supermoon

In addition to the exciting partial lunar eclipse, this full moon is also a supermoon. The term “supermoon” was first introduced in 1979 and specifically refers to a new or full Moon that occurs within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.

While we can’t observe a new Moon with the naked eye, it’s the full supermoons that truly capture our attention and awe with their impressive display.

The September supermoon is particularly special as it marks the year’s second supermoon, following the one in August. This supermoon ties with the upcoming October Moon for being the closest, largest, and brightest of the year.

As the Moon rises in the sky, its larger-than-life presence will be impossible to miss, glowing with an intensity that will surely mesmerize stargazers and moon enthusiasts around the world.

“Harvest” is one of many names

This full Moon carries several names, each reflecting different cultural traditions and seasonal markers.

Traditionally known as the Harvest Moon, this Moon is the closest full one to the autumnal equinox. For centuries, it was a farmer’s friend, lighting up the night so they could gather crops late into the evening.

It rises just 10-20 minutes later each night, which means many nights of extended twilight — perfect for farming.

The northeastern U.S.’s Algonquin people named this the Corn Moon, a sign it was time to harvest key crops. Europe also knew it as the Fruit or Barley Moon, marking the ripening of fruits or the barley harvest.

Traditional Harvest Moon festivities

This full Moon is much more than an astronomical event — it’s a global cultural affair.

In Hindu culture, Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival honoring the god Ganesha, ends, and Pitru Paksha begins — a period devoted to paying respect to ancestors.

Buddhists in Bangladesh and Thailand celebrate it as Madhu Purnima, or the Honey Full Moon Festival.

In East Asia, it’s the time for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with family reunions and mooncakes. Meanwhile, in Korea, it aligns with Chuseok, a significant harvest festival. Japan celebrates the Moon with the Moon-Viewing Festival.

Look up, admire, be thankful

Regardless of where you are — looking at the stars, participating in a festival, or just admiring the night sky — think about the countless people worldwide doing the same.

This full Moon illuminates our lives and reminds us, despite our differences, we all share the same sky.

So put on your favorite stargazing outfit, gather your loved ones, and take a moment to look up at the Moon.

Delight in the brilliance of the supermoon, contemplate the orbital mechanics behind the partial lunar eclipse, and maybe even remember that we’re all human beings living under the same brilliant sky.

Happy Moon-gazing!

