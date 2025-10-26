Future computers could grow their own memory - from mushrooms

Computers run on silicon and metal. Mushrooms grow in soil. Yet now, scientists are finding that one could stand in for the other.

Fungi might replace parts of the machines that shape our digital world. The idea sounds strange until you realize how intelligent and resilient these organisms are.

Mushrooms in computing

At The Ohio State University, researchers found that edible mushrooms such as shiitake could act like organic memory chips. When connected to circuits, the mushrooms stored and processed information like a living brain.

Study lead author John LaRocco is a research scientist in psychiatry at Ohio State’s College of Medicine.

“Being able to develop microchips that mimic actual neural activity means you don’t need a lot of power for standby or when the machine isn’t being used,” said LaRocco.

The fungal chips performed surprisingly well. Each could switch electrical states thousands of times per second with high accuracy.

These organic systems did not rely on costly rare-earth minerals or energy-intensive factories, which makes them an appealing alternative to traditional semiconductors.

Learning from nature

Fungi already form vast underground networks that pass signals between roots and trees. The researchers realized these same biological systems could be repurposed to store information.

The mycelium – the thread-like part of a fungus – responds to electrical pulses by changing its resistance. Those shifts act like memories.

In tests, mushrooms adjusted their conductivity when exposed to repeated voltage cycles. Their ability to change behavior after each signal mirrored how neurons in the brain learn.

Over time, the fungi “remembered” patterns of stimulation and became more stable in performance. That self-tuning nature could one day lead to energy-efficient devices that learn continuously, much like biological systems.

Testing mushrooms for computers

To explore this, the team grew shiitake and button mushrooms on organic materials such as wheat germ, hay, and farro seeds.

Once the fungal mats reached maturity, they were dried in sunlight to maintain shape and later sprayed with water to restore conductivity.

“We would connect electrical wires and probes at different points on the mushrooms because distinct parts of it have different electrical properties,” said LaRocco.

Each part responded differently to signals, showing that the internal structure of mushrooms influences how electricity flows.

At specific frequencies, the fungi displayed classic memory loops known as hysteresis curves, confirming their potential as memristors.

Mushrooms that remember

During experiments, the fungal devices performed best at low frequencies around 10 hertz. The resistance in their tissues changed predictably, which allowed scientists to “write” and “erase” memory states.

When multiple mushroom disks were linked, their combined performance improved – similar to how neurons in a network strengthen through repeated use.

This behavior confirmed that the fungi could act as living hardware for neuromorphic systems, where data storage and processing happen together.

The simplicity of cultivation and testing means future researchers might experiment with homegrown versions of this technology without large facilities.

Mushrooms endure stress

Beyond computing, the resilience of shiitake mushrooms offers another advantage. They contain a compound called lentinan that protects cells from oxidative stress.

This helps them endure radiation, temperature shifts, and ultraviolet light. Such durability could make fungal circuits valuable for aerospace or deep-space missions where harsh radiation damages conventional electronics.

Studies also suggest that fungi exposed to radiation can adjust structurally to survive, even using pigments like melanin to shield themselves.

Shiitake mushrooms retain nutrients and structure after radiation exposure, proving they can thrive where other materials degrade.

Eco-friendly tech of the future

Study co-author Qudsia Tahmina is an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering at Ohio State.

“Society has become increasingly aware of the need to protect our environment and ensure that we preserve it for future generations,” said Tahmina.

That awareness drives this research. Fungal electronics can be grown instead of mined, and they biodegrade after use. The devices consume less power and can be revived by simple hydration if dried.

This level of sustainability could redefine how computers are built, making technology less harmful to the planet while improving energy efficiency.

The future of mushrooms in computers

The researchers believe fungal computing can scale up or down depending on need. Large mushroom systems might power edge computing or satellite equipment, while smaller ones could fit inside wearables or soft robotics.

“Everything you’d need to start exploring fungi and computing could be as small as a compost heap and some homemade electronics, or as big as a culturing factory with pre-made templates,” said LaRocco.

The simplicity of the process could change how we think about machines. Future circuits might grow naturally, storing memories through living networks rather than silicon wires.

What began as a humble mushroom could soon become the heart of sustainable, brain-like computers.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

