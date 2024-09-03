'Futuristic' 6G internet speed will arrive sooner than you think

Terahertz technology is paving the way for the 6G revolution, promising to transform the way we communicate. An international team of scientists has made a major breakthrough by developing a tiny silicon device that could double the capacity of wireless networks.

This innovation brings us closer to the futuristic world of 6G, where ultra-fast downloads and immersive virtual reality experiences become everyday realities.

The wonder of terahertz technology

Consider the possibility of downloading an entire season of your beloved series in mere seconds. Or a virtual reality experience so authentic it feels as real as your everyday interactions. These are the tantalizing prospects that terahertz technology promises to deliver.

“This innovation not only enhances the efficiency of terahertz communication systems but also paves the way for more robust and reliable high-speed wireless networks,” said Dr. Weijie Gao, a postdoctoral researcher at Osaka University and co-author of the study.

This diminutive wonder, a silicon chip that’s smaller than a grain of rice, operates in a part of the electromagnetic spectrum that’s mostly unexplored territory for many: the terahertz range.

We are currently familiar with the slow lanes of the digital highway, 4G and 5G, but terahertz technology is a superhighway that dwarfs our current speeds by comparison.

Terahertz waves in wireless communication

Terahertz waves, which sit between microwaves and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum, have long been considered as likely candidates to revolutionize wireless communication.

Their ability to carry vast amounts of data is a major advantage, yet harnessing this potential has been met with technical hurdles. One such hurdle is managing different terahertz wave polarizations, or orientations of wave oscillations.

To tackle this issue, the researchers developed a “polarization multiplexer,” essentially a traffic control system for terahertz waves, allowing more data to be transmitted simultaneously without congestion.

Doubling data capacity

“Our proposed polarization multiplexer will allow multiple data streams to be transmitted simultaneously over the same frequency band, effectively doubling the data capacity,” explained lead researcher Professor Withawat Withayachumnankul from the University of Adelaide.

Despite being just a few millimeters in size, this compact silicon chip can distinguish and combine different terahertz wave polarizations with remarkable accuracy. It’s like having a tiny, incredibly precise sorting machine for light waves.

The team used a 250-micrometer-thick silicon wafer with high electrical resistance and a technique called deep reactive-ion etching to create intricate patterns that interact specifically with terahertz waves.

Pushing boundaries and testing limits

Using specialized equipment, including a vector network analyzer, the team subjected their device to rigorous testing. They demonstrated that it could manage two different polarizations of terahertz waves with high efficiency.

The device showed an average signal loss of only about one decibel, indicating minimal energy wastage.

Moreover, the polarization extinction ratio – a measure of the device’s ability to distinguish between polarizations – remained over 20 decibels, ensuring that data transmitted on different polarizations would not interfere with each other.

The researchers conducted real-world tests to highlight the potential of this technology. They successfully transmitted two separate high-definition video streams concurrently over a terahertz link, effectively doubling the information transmitted over a single channel.

In more advanced tests, using on-off keying and more complex modulation schemes, they reached data rates of up to 190 gigabits per second – enough to download six high-definition movies in a single second.

Road to 6G wireless networks

The appeal of this technology extends beyond the prospect of 6G internet speed. The device is also incredibly versatile, capable of enhancing the efficiency of terahertz communication systems.

“We anticipate that within the next one to two years, researchers will begin to explore new applications and refine the technology,” noted Professor Masayuki Fujita of Osaka University.

The potential applications are not limited to faster movie downloads. This innovation could redefine augmented reality, enable seamless remote surgery, and even create virtual worlds so captivating you might forget they’re not real.

So, while the next smartphone upgrade may not yet feature a terahertz chip, the revolution of faster, more connected, and immersive technology is on the horizon.

The study is published in the journal Laser & Photonics Review.

