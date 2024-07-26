Extraordinary garden-sprinkler-shaped jet found in distant neutron star

Neutron stars, the remnants of massive stellar bodies that shoot massive jets as they undergo gravitational collapse, are among the most fascinating enigmas in the night sky.

These incredibly dense objects, formed from the cores of supernova explosions, pack a mass greater than that of our Sun into a sphere just a few miles across, often emitting powerful jets.

Recently, astronomers at the University of Oxford captured an extraordinary spectacle for the first time—an S-shaped jet bursting forth from a neutron star, resembling a humble garden sprinkler.

This intriguing discovery occurred in the Circinus X-1 binary system, nearly 30,000 light-years from Earth.

Circinus X-1: Neutron star reveals S-shaped jet

The Circinus X-1 system itself is a marvel, hosting a neutron star that is estimated to be one of the youngest known X-ray binaries, at about 4,600 years old.

The discovery of the S-shaped jet is a first for neutron stars. This phenomenon provides astronomers a unique study opportunity.

They can now explore the extreme physics behind these jets. It also allows them to examine the intense gravitational and magnetic fields at play.

This breakthrough not only enhances our understanding of neutron stars but also opens new avenues for exploring the dynamic processes of our universe.

Cosmic ballet of dual star systems

For those unfamiliar with astronomical jargon, binary systems are essentially a duet of stars that gravitate towards each other.

In the case of Circinus X-1, one player in this cosmic band is a neutron star.

Both neutron stars and black holes are born when the universe’s most gargantuan stars meet their end and crumple under their own weight.

However, black holes are considerably more massive and elusive, only detectable via their gravitational effects. On the other hand, neutron stars, despite their density, can be directly observed.

Using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, the researchers captured the highest resolution pictures of Circinus X-1 to date.

These photographs, unveiled at a recent National Astronomy Meeting, capture an S-shaped jet emanating from a confirmed neutron star for the first time, a significant step towards deciphering the mind-bending physics behind these cosmic occurrences.

Neutron stars and extreme physics

According to the lead researcher, Fraser Cowie, this isn’t the first instance of S-shaped jets discovery. An object known as SS433 also boasted similar jets, but recent findings suggest it’s likely a black hole.

“This image is the first time we have seen strong evidence for a precessing jet from a confirmed neutron star,” Cowie affirmed.

The piece de resistance of their findings is the high-speed, wide shockwave, indicative of a shift in direction for these jets, which throws light on the complex physics behind their launch.

An intense gravitational force, due to the star’s immense density, siphons gas from its partner star, forming a swirling hot disc around it.

This phenomenon, termed as ‘accretion,’ generates more energy per second than a million Suns. A portion of this energy results in jets, beams of outflowing matter from the binary system, hurtling close to the speed of light.

S-shaped jet in Circinus X-1

Installing latest upgrades to the MeerKAT telescope brought about well-defined images, and clear evidence of an S-shaped jet, akin to water spiraling out from a garden sprinkler, was seen in Circinus X-1’s jet.

Moreover, the researchers also discovered moving termination shocks for the first time in an X-ray binary. These shocks appear when the jet collides with its surroundings at a high velocity, creating a shockwave.

According to Cowie’s team’s measurements, these shock waves are moving at around 10% of the speed of light, solidifying their belief of the shockwaves being a consequence of the high-speed jet.

The wide span of these shockwaves concurs with their model, providing further proof of the neutron star jet’s precession.

A golden era for astronomical exploration

Circinus X-1, despite being one of the brightest objects in the X-ray sky and having been studied for over half a century, remains a mystery.

“Several aspects of its behavior are not well explained, so it’s very rewarding to help shed new light on this system, building on 50 years of work from others,” said Cowie.

The journey does not end here, though. The next steps involve monitoring jets over time, leading to a precise measurement of their distinct properties and unveiling more of their enigmatic nature.

This groundbreaking exploration is part of the X-KAT and ThunderKAT projects on the MeerKAT telescope operated by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), with observations executed using the recently installed S-band receivers from the Max-Planck Institute (MPG).

