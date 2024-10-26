Gardens help pollinators survive seasonal food shortages

When you walk past a garden, it is easy to appreciate the burst of colors and fragrant aroma of blooming flowers.

Beyond their visual appeal, gardens offer a peaceful retreat for people seeking a connection with nature.

Gardens do more than please our senses. According to a recent study, they serve as lifelines for vital pollinators, especially when farmland nectar is scarce.

The role of gardens in nature

Researchers at the University of Bristol uncovered an interesting phenomenon. They discovered that gardens aren’t just decorative spaces. They are essential sources of nourishment for pollinators.

These natural patches provide an abundance of nectar – a vital pollinator lifeline during early spring and late summer when there is less farmland nectar.

During these crucial times, gardens meet 50% to 95% of a pollinator’s nectar needs. This highlights the importance of gardens in rural and urban areas. They help maintain healthy populations of bees, flies, butterflies, and other pollinators.

Why are gardens good for pollinators?

Study lead author Dr. Thomas Timberlake is a senior research associate in Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences.

“It’s well known that gardens and urban areas can be great places for pollinators like bees, flies, and butterflies. In fact, past research shows that cities often have more types and numbers of pollinators than farming areas,” said Dr. Timberlake.

“There’s also evidence that pollinator populations are healthier in rural areas when they’re close to small towns or villages, so we know gardens are good for pollinators, but we don’t fully understand why.”

Gardens: A steady source of nectar

The team set out to explore what makes gardens vital havens for pollinators. Farmland offers high quantities of nectar but lacks stability and continuity.

Gardens contribute less than 15 percent of the total nectar in rural areas, but their constant supply makes them invaluable pollinator food sources.

In the UK, more than 90 percent of farmland lies within one kilometer of a garden, which greatly extends the reach of the benefits that gardens have to offer.

Individuals can make a difference

The study drives home a message of responsibility and hope.

“Many people feel powerless when it comes to fighting biodiversity loss, thinking it’s too big of a problem to tackle on their own. But our study shows that individual citizens can make a big difference,” said Dr. Timberlake.

By maintaining a pollinator-friendly garden with flowers blooming throughout the year, especially in early spring and late summer, anyone can support pollinators.

This individual effort resonates beyond the gardens’ fences and benefits ecosystems at large.

“People can support pollinators in their gardens and surrounding farmland by simply making sure their garden has pollinator-friendly flowers blooming throughout the year – especially in early spring and late summer, when pollinators are hungriest,” noted Dr. Timberlake.

The future of pollinator conservation

The team aims to explore specific plants that fill the nectar void during seasonal hunger gaps, and if gardens should be incorporated into future environmental stewardship programs.

If scientists find that gardens benefit pollinators more than just in farmland habitats, it paves the way for more pollinator-friendly gardens in rural areas. With millions of gardeners in the UK, the potential for individual action is massive.

“For the 27 million gardeners in the UK, this study highlights just how important their gardens can be in helping to reverse the decline of pollinators,” said Dr. Timberlake.

Urban gardens and pollinator conservation

With urban areas expanding, gardens are essential for pollinator conservation. In cities with scarce natural habitats, urban gardens provide green spaces that support biodiversity.

Research indicates that pollinators thrive in urban environments with gardens filled with flowering plants that offer nectar throughout the year.

These green pockets are stepping stones for pollinators, helping species like bees and butterflies traverse the concrete landscape.

By promoting the creation of pollinator-friendly gardens, urban residents contribute to building a network of habitats that enhance the beauty of their surroundings while ensuring the survival of pollinators.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

