Geminid shower
12-11-2023

Geminid shower will peak this week with 120 meteors per hour

Earth.com staff writer

The Geminid meteor shower is set to reach its peak activity this week with an extraordinary display of “shooting stars.” 

This particular event, known for its reliability and intensity, is one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year.

Optimal conditions

According to NASA, the Geminids have been gracing our skies since November 19 and will continue until December 24. However, the peak of this astronomical spectacle is expected to occur on Wednesday and Thursday night. 

Stargazers are in for a treat, as a thin crescent moon will set the stage for a dark sky and an ideal stargazing environment. 

This moon phase, less than 4% visible, minimizes light pollution and enhances the visibility of the meteor shower.

Spectacular event

During the peak night on December 14, observers can expect to witness around 120 meteors per hour. This frequency makes the Geminid meteor shower one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the year. 

The shower is visible all over the world, with the best views in areas far from city and street lights, particularly during the night and predawn hours.

Origin of the Geminids

Contrary to the popular term “shooting stars,” these meteors are actually fragments of asteroids and comet particles. 

The Geminids originate from the disintegrating pieces of the 3200 Phaethon asteroid, which travels at a staggering speed of 79,000 miles per hour. The cosmic debris ignites upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the stunning meteor shower.

Year of astronomical wonders

The Geminids follow several other notable meteor showers this year, including the Leonids, Orionids, and Perseids – each offering its own unique features. 

However, the Geminids are particularly special due to their intensity and the favorable viewing conditions this year.

The constellation Gemini

The name “Geminids” is derived from the constellation of Gemini, the Twins. The meteors appear to radiate from near the bright star Castor in this constellation. 

The Earth’s rapid movement through the meteor stream results in a broad, lopsided activity profile, with the peak offering the most brilliant display.

Peak visibility 

For optimal viewing, stargazers should look to the skies after 10 p.m. local time, when the Gemini constellation rises above the horizon. 

The most spectacular views are anticipated around 2 a.m., with the radiant point of the shower passing nearly overhead, maximizing the number of meteors visible across the sky.

Unique characteristics 

What sets the Geminids apart is their origin. While most meteor showers are spawned by comets, the Geminids are associated with the asteroid 3200 Phaëthon. 

This asteroid, possibly a dead comet nucleus, orbits closer to the sun than any other named asteroid, adding a layer of intrigue to the Geminid meteor shower.

