Gentle music reduces anxiety in dogs and other animals

Dogs aren’t the only animals that seem curious about melodies. Birds sway to rhythms, cows gather near speakers, and even cats perk up when they hear familiar tunes. Some zoo animals have even been seen responding to background music with calmer behavior or increased play.

From barns to living rooms to enclosures, animals across species seem to pick up on patterns and tones that affect how they feel.

Dr. Katrina Meinkoth, an assistant professor at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, found that gentle music helped her own anxious dog settle down. She was surprised to discover that certain harmonies may reduce nervous pacing and whining.

Slow music helps animals stay calm

Mild background music appears to reduce sudden startles in many animals. A 2017 study from the University of Glasgow revealed that dogs exposed to certain songs had lower cortisol levels and steadier heart rate variability.

The results align with older findings from Queen’s University in Belfast, where soft classical pieces triggered calmer behavior and less barking in kenneled dogs. Some veterinarians suggest that these gentle tunes can mask jarring background noises.

How music affects farm animals

Slow tempo chords can also influence farm species. Several reports hint that dairy cows produce more milk in calm settings with soothing melodies.

Swine show interest in audio played at moderate volumes, though fast rhythms sometimes boost their restlessness. For shelter animals, stable background tunes can lessen reactivity and help staff manage daily chores.

Small pets also react to gentle tunes

Small pets often respond to familiar pitches. Parrots and parakeets have been documented bobbing heads or becoming more alert when they hear certain tunes.

Studies in laboratory settings have noted that sudden noise spikes cause birds to startle, but consistent lower-pitch chords can reduce fear responses. This calmer state might promote better feeding patterns.

Musical benefits for wild animals

Gorillas and elephants in captivity sometimes appear more relaxed with select music playing, though researchers emphasize the importance of volume and tempo. A study of captive elephants found fewer repetitive motions during soft classical pieces.

In zoo habitats, moderate tones can provide a distraction from loud visitors. It is still unclear how often playlists should change, since repeated exposure may lead to boredom in some species.

Pitch and tempo matter

Some scientists propose that animals do not perceive all musical elements the way humans do. A review at the University of Sydney reported that animals appear to respond most positively to lower pitches and slower tempo.

These structural details may mirror natural vocal calls and help regulate emotional states. Pets or captive creatures under stress might settle more quickly when they hear a style of music that matches their hearing range.

Loud music can stress animals

High-volume music can agitate skittish animals. Volume spikes or heavy metal may raise tension and spark pacing or vocal outbursts.

Experts warn that continuous loud tracks might block meaningful signals animals rely on, such as subtle calls or caretaker cues. Keeping a balanced decibel level can maintain a calm backdrop.

How animals respond to live music

Several videos have surfaced on social media and video platforms showing animals approaching live music performances, even when a person is physically present and playing the instrument.

In many of these clips, animals such as elephants, horses, cats, or even wild deer appear to be drawn toward musicians playing guitar, piano, violin, or flute in outdoor or barnyard settings.

The animals often stand still, approach slowly, or display relaxed body language, suggesting curiosity or calmness in response to the live sound.

While anecdotal, these moments have captured widespread attention and add to growing public interest in how animals respond to music made in real time by humans.

Custom music for each species

Some animals show no reaction to ordinary human songs. However, targeted “species-appropriate” music uses frequencies close to each animal’s own calls.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison observed that specially composed cat music drew more interest from felines than standard classical tunes. This concept might extend to other species with unique vocal ranges.

Gradual exposure is often best. Start with short sessions of gentle harmonies at a moderate level.

If an animal shows signs of increased rest or decreased agitation, the chosen style may be working. Watch closely for signs of stress, such as panting, freezing, or attempts to flee the area.

Use calming music wisely

Not every animal needs constant sound. For some, bursts of mellow music can soothe anxious behaviors, especially in new or chaotic environments.

Farm caretakers sometimes rotate playlists to maintain novelty and keep animals engaged. Each environment has unique acoustic challenges, so small adjustments can make a big difference.

Owners can experiment with classical, reggae, or specially crafted pieces, checking for calmer posture or quieter vocalizations. Veterinary behaviorists suggest playing music while leaving the house or during events like storms.

For wild species in sanctuaries, short intervals may reduce monotony and help staff with medical or feeding routines. The immediate payoff is often fewer stress-related issues among the animals.

Surprising benefits of music

Music will not fix every problem, but it might bring a welcome shift in many creatures’ routines.

Domestic pets, farm animals, and exotics all show varied responses, yet the shared theme is improved well-being when the notes hit the right frequency.

The key is to remain open to each animal’s signals. A small dose of tunes and a careful eye on behavior can reveal surprising benefits.

The study is published in Physiology & Behavior.

