Victory: Invasive "murder hornets" have been completely eradicated from the US

The giant “murder hornet,” once feared for threatening insects, agriculture, and human comfort, has been eradicated from its foothold in the United States.

Officials in Washington State have announced that the invasive species, long feared to be on a path to permanent establishment, is no longer lurking in the region where it first appeared.



This development, five years in the making, has calmed local growers and everyday folks who once wondered whether the hornet’s presence would spread beyond that northwest corner.

Narrow escape from the murder hornet

The campaign against the giant murder hornet began when stunned beekeepers discovered eerily decapitated honeybees. Aggressive trapping and tracking techniques soon followed.



Specialists from state agencies donned thick suits and carefully approached hornet nests, using delicate methods to remove them. It took years for the last hornet to turn up empty-handed. This outcome did not come easily.



The Washington State Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, represented by pest program manager Sven Spichiger and associate deputy administrator Nicole Russo, stand as key figures in this success story.

From the front lines

The individuals who led the fight against this insect had been worried about the possibility of a permanent invader.

“As an entomologist, I’ve been doing this for over 25 years now, and it is a rare day when the humans actually get to win one against the insects,” said Sven Spichiger at the end of the months-long 2023 tracking season.



The dramatic effort to find and eradicate the nests pushed everyone involved to remain vigilant, setting traps, training local port inspectors and working tirelessly to address every reported sighting.

The project required help from all angles.

Observant residents phoned tip lines. Field teams outfitted giant murder hornets with tiny trackers. Nests discovered near the Canadian border were carefully sealed off.

With continued support, officials now say the species is no longer present in that part of Washington.



Despite this, many agencies remain on their toes. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, called the successful effort a “landmark achievement” to celebrate.

How did the murder hornets get here?

Experts have not identified the precise route by which the giant murder hornet originally arrived. Some suggest it might have hidden inside a shipping container.

Without clear proof, there is no guarantee a fresh introduction will never happen again.



Potential future detections will likely trigger a swift response. New sightings remain possible, and teams intend to keep watch.



Officials in Washington say that any further activity will face the same intense scrutiny as before. Past lessons will guide all future efforts, so no one wants to take chances.

Outside the United States, fears linked to hornets have rattled others.

In parts of Europe, alarm spread after a related species, the southern giant hornet, surfaced in northern Spain, prompting researchers to warn that more outbreaks could follow if left unchecked.



The wide distribution of similar insects shows that this is not a contained issue. Scientists point to climate conditions, global shipping patterns, and changing ecosystems as reasons why these insects appear in unlikely places.

More than a name

The hornet once caused a buzz in the media under various nicknames. Many remember it being called the “Asian giant hornet” and “murder hornet,” but specialists have moved toward a name they find more accurate.

As per the Entomological Society of America, calling it the “northern giant hornet” better suits its native range while also reducing problematic associations.



That shift may help everyone talk about the insect without tying it to any single region or prompting unnecessary assumptions.

What really mattered

The giant hornet’s potential to damage honeybee colonies and other beneficial insects raised alarms among ecologists, beekeepers and farmers.

A single hornet nest, if left alone, can cause serious losses in crucial pollinator populations. Many experts knew that if the species spread, it would be no small matter.

Studies on the behavior of the northern giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) suggest that these hornets can quickly invade hives, and their stings pack a painful punch for humans and other animals as well.

Key lessons from the murder hornets

One positive takeaway from this situation is that clear communication and community involvement can pay off. Early detection and rapid response efforts worked.



The strong network of officials, scientists and residents raised the alarm, tracked every possible hornet and prevented it from spreading to other areas.



Officials have also given training and supplies to various inspectors at key points of entry. The entire scenario, though tense, underlined how people can come together to stop a serious threat before it turns into an ongoing crisis.

Further details on the eradication of the northern giant hornet are available here.

