Giant tarantula discovered in Cuba has 'feather-duster' legs

Tarantulas are among the captivating wildlife that makes western Cuba more than just a vibrant and culture-rich destination. Recently, this intriguing ecosystem has revealed a charismatic new addition: a unique type of tarantula.

The remarkable creature is more than just another arachnid species – it is a symbol of the magic of nature and its ability to surprise us continuously.

Discovery of the tarantula in Cuba

The discovery of the new tarantula species, known as Trichopelma grande, was made by David Ortiz from Masaryk University in Czechia and Elier Fonseca from the Cuban Zoological Society in Cuba.

In their study, published recently in the Journal of Natural History, the researchers detailed the distinctive traits that set Trichopelma grande apart from its arachnid kin.

Details of tarantula DNA

This new species has already carved out a special place for itself in the Trichopelma genus because it is the largest and hairiest of its kind.

But there’s more to it than meets the eye. To confirm the tarantula’s place within this genus, the researchers carried out a phylogenomic analysis using data on Ultraconserved Elements (UCE) in the DNA, as well morphological assessments.

They successfully extracted, sequenced, and evaluated high-quality DNA data from the tarantula, which included data from 1,348 target UCE loci.

The genetic information was then compared with data from 27 other theraphosid genera.

Tarantulas in the Greater Antilles

The new species is not as large as some tarantulas can be, but is the largest known species in its genus. It also has several special features that differentiate it from other species in the same genus.

For one, the abundance of long “hairs” sticking out from the middle and lower portions of its legs make it look as though it is walking on feather dusters. It also does not dwell in the trees but prefers the ground, where it constructs burrows with a trap-door entrance for quick retreat.

There is a rich diversity of tarantula spiders in the Greater Antilles, with 11 endemic species of Trichopelma spiders found on Cuba alone. Other Trichopelma species also use burrows with trap doors, making this typical behavior in this group of arachnids.

Unique appearance of the tarantula

Apart from being unusually hairy, this tarantula’s abdomen sports a unique pattern of spots and six darker and lighter transversal stripes. These stripes are divided in the middle by a single, longitudinal pale stripe.

Strangely, the dorsal side of its cephalothorax is smooth and hairless, despite the fact that the rest of its body is covered in thick, chestnut-brown “hair.”

The potential conservation challenge

The new species was found only within a limited range in the Viñales National Park, a biodiversity hotspot in western Cuba.

All four captured specimens were discovered within a 20-kilometer radius of each other, suggesting a potentially restricted distribution.

The apparent scarcity, along with the limited habitat range of this unique species, raises certain conservation concerns that scientists will need to address in future.

The role of tarantulas in ecosystems

Tarantulas, including newly discovered species like Trichopelma grande, play a significant role in maintaining ecological balance in ecosystems. As predators, they help control insect populations, which prevents overpopulation that could harm local flora.

The presence of tarantulas is also important in terms of the food web, as they become prey for larger animals, including birds and small mammals.

This intricate relationship highlights the importance of preserving such species and their habitats to maintain healthy ecosystems.

However, tarantulas face threats that extend beyond habitat loss. Human activities, such as the spread of invasive species, can disrupt their environment, making it difficult for these creatures to thrive.

Conservation efforts are needed

For Trichopelma grande, whose known range is limited to the Viñales National Park, conservation efforts are crucial to ensure its survival and prevent potential endangerment.

Protecting the Park’s ecosystem is not just about conserving a single species; it’s about safeguarding the broader ecological network that sustains all of the species residing there.

In addition to their ecological importance, tarantulas hold cultural significance in many regions. From symbolizing resilience to being featured in local folklore, these spiders have intrigued humans for centuries.

The discovery of Trichopelma grande adds to this narrative, reinforcing the wonder and complexity of nature. It serves as a reminder that there are still many mysteries left to uncover in connection with the wildlife that shares our world.

The study is published in the journal Journal of Natural History.

Image Credit: Journal of Natural History (2024)

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–