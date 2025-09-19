Gifted dogs learn word meanings like toddlers

Humans begin learning words as infants, naturally linking them to meanings and associations. A fork connects to a bowl because both relate to eating. New research shows that dogs can form similar functional connections, expanding our view of animal cognition.

Scientists at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest investigated whether dogs could group objects by how they are used, not just by appearance. The study revealed surprising results, highlighting the advanced learning abilities of some dogs known as Gifted Word Learners.

Labeling objects based on function

Gifted Word Learner dogs can remember the names of dozens of toys. They learn quickly through play with their owners, not in laboratories with heavy training.

In this study, the dogs were tested to see if they could extend labels beyond specific toys to entire categories based on function.

“We discovered that these Gifted Word Learner dogs can extend labels to items that have the same function or that are used in the same way,” said Claudia Fugazza of Eötvös Loránd University.

“The rock and the hammer look physically different, but they can be used for the same function. So now it turns out that these dogs can do the same.”

Dogs quickly label toys

The experiments happened in the dogs’ homes, where owners introduced two new labels: pull and fetch. These referred not to individual toys but to groups of toys that looked different yet served the same play purpose.

After learning, the dogs faced a test. Their owners played with new toys in pulling or fetching styles, but without saying the labels.

Gifted Word Learner dogs learned verbal labels for two groups of objects based on their functions: objects used to play tug of war, called “pull,” and objects used to play fetch, called “fetch.” Video Credit: Cell Press

The results were clear. The dogs recognized which toys belonged to which functional group. They applied the labels themselves when asked, even though they had never heard those names attached to the new toys before.

“For these new toys, they’ve never heard the name, but they have played either pull or fetch, and so the dog has to choose which toy was used to play which game. This was done in a natural setup, with no extensive training. It’s just owners playing for a week with the toys,” noted Dr. Fugazza.

This ability to categorize by function suggests that dogs mentally represent objects not only by their look but also by their use. Such findings point to parallels between early human language development and canine learning.

How dogs and toddlers learn words

The study offers the first strong evidence that dogs can generalize verbal labels to functional categories naturally.

“This ability shows that classification linked to verbal labels can emerge in non-human, non-linguistic species living in natural settings. It opens exciting new avenues for studying how language-related skills may evolve and function beyond our own species,” said Dr. Adam Miklosi.

Dogs in this research extended names to objects with shared function, not shared form. They did this with no formal training, only through playful interaction. The context mirrors how human toddlers learn words within families, showing the importance of natural environments in cognitive studies.

Broader implications of the study

This discovery changes how we think about animal learning. Many species can group items by shape or color, but far fewer can recognize categories based on function.

The dogs in this study did so without pressure, highlighting the role of emotional bonds in learning. Play and affection likely created a setting where their minds could explore freely.

The results point to new possibilities for studying how dogs interact with humans in daily life. Understanding this ability may improve how we communicate with them, design enrichment activities, and even train working dogs for complex tasks.

The research raises questions about the scope of this ability. Could dogs without a known talent for word learning also classify objects by function? Future studies may test this possibility.

“We have shown that dogs learn object labels really fast, and they remember them for a long period, even without rehearsing,” said Dr. Fugazza. “And I think the way they extend labels also beyond perceptual similarities gives an idea of the breadth of what these labels could be for dogs.”

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

